The choice of silence is always hard to maintain and Marco Tamberi, on a January evening, perhaps decided to let off steam and probably regretted it five minutes later. Now there is a post, which appeared and was deleted on the Facebook profile of Gianmarco Tamberi's former coach, his father.

The story is sad, personal and full of very private issues: it has a public side that travels with the career of an athlete who won everything available in the high jump. Up until the Tokyo Olympics he did it with his father's guidance, then the separation was meditated for a long time and postponed so as not to change the structure in the pursuit of gold at the Games, the obsession of both, the desire that wore them down and compromised an already precarious relationship of his own.

Similar characters that clash and different visions that become feuds. Tamberi jr has repeatedly explained that his father built him the ideal jump and then took away the fun of doing it. The two never spoke again or saw each other again. Tamberi senior never gave his version and he hasn't done so now either, only that a concession appeared on his wall, later removed, unrecognised: «Your son, after you have risked everything, absolutely everything for him, puts you in the middle of a street from one day to the next like a rag.” It's not the hardest part, he talks about a failed company, about health problems, he makes bitter irony about the fact that there are those who love him, but who can no longer sleep like he used to, the words drip with frustration that would be difficult to fake. But deleting a post after a few minutes means not recognizing it. And in fact Marco Tamberi doesn't do it.

The doubt remains whether it was a moment of weakness in an intricate relationship that has already produced several outbursts. On the night in which the Tamberi, still at least formally united, achieved the Olympic triumph, the coach confessed that the last few months had been “exhausting” and that it would be difficult to continue together. Up until then, no one was surprised, the endless discussions that turned into arguments inside the Ancona arena were well known, but the discomfort was not perceived. Almost surprisingly, father and son started the following season together then the rift, mended by the athletics federation for the 2022 World Championships and the divorce in 2023. Tamberi junior rebuilt a team around himself, kept the technique, revolutionized approach to training and competitions and beat Barshim at the 2023 World Championships, in Budapest. He took the only title he was missing, he thanked his father for the past but did not understand the future: “Many things have happened, we couldn't resolve them easily and I don't know if we will be able to do so.” Wherever the resentful and painful words that appeared on the social profile came from, it doesn't seem like that moment is near.