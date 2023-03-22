The long and strange debate of the sixth motion of censure of this democratic stage, the second of Vox in this legislature, has confronted two models and two political objectives. On the one hand, the project overflowing with catastrophic criticism of the current government of the ultra formation and its independent candidate, Ramón Tamames, which the PP does not want to strategically disqualify and limits itself to obviating with the absence in Congress of its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo , and with the announcement of his abstention this Wednesday in the vote. On the other, that of the political coalition and future interests between Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE and the brand sponsored by Vice President Yolanda Díaz, who took the opportunity to publicize the core of the Sumar program in the Cortes before its public presentation.

Tamames, exhausted with words and “lessons of things”, even acknowledged that he had not wanted to make an alternative and constructive speech in the motion. He called it a “lecture.” Santiago Abascal, the president of the group proposing the Vox motion of no confidence, headed by the almost nonagenarian Ramón Tamames, tried due to the tone and length of his argument against Sánchez that the debate stick to a face to face; presenting himself as leader of the opposition, that position that the popular Alberto Núñez Feijóo formally holds but outside Parliament. The leader of the PP is not a deputy, he did not want to attend Congress even as a guest, and an appointment with EU ambassadors at the Swedish legation was sought for his parallel agenda.

The candidate for the motion of censure, professor and economist Ramón Tamames, on Tuesday in Congress.

Photo: LUIS SEVILLANO

Feijóo and the PP take this new attempt by Abascal and Vox to ignore them as a joke, waiting for what may or may have to happen with future and inevitable post-election pacts after the local polls on May 28 or the general ones in December. Abascal later reproached Sánchez at another point in the debate for resorting to a relentless attack against Vox to defend himself from the downpour that could fall on him from his formation, but it was largely what he did with Feijóo’s PP .

Abascal listed the disqualifications that he has heard and read these days against the motion, “nonsense, circus, beach bar, eccentric game, opera buffa, grotesque, parades, televised gathering…”, to formulate his umpteenth attack against almost all the media, whom he accused of being “bought” and with the headlines and approaches already written. And also to justify the use of this instrument to end the Sánchez government and to show his bad opinion of Feijóo’s opposition style.

That maxim and all the “destructive” speech of Abascal’s deconstructive motion served Sánchez to present the Vox leader as a “hidden opening act” for a “candidate of circumstances” in “an outlandish motion.” What Sánchez did do was summarize several times “the only logical objective or conclusion” of the right-wing bloc’s motion: “Interrupt the action of this legitimate government that emanates from the polls.” The head of the Executive recounted at length there, by contrast, everything done in this legislature and what could not have been applied if the previous Vox motion that Pablo Casado’s PP rejected or what would happen if the one to prosper now Abascal with Feijóo, whom he labeled as his “abstention partner.”

Sánchez, in his first response and later in other replies, what he did contrast was that “destructive project of the past, from 10 years ago” in the case of the PP, “or from half a century”, as he estimated the setback that accepting the Now postulated by Vox, with “the legitimate government” in force and its 200 parliamentary initiatives promoted. And he alerted “the indifferent Feijóo” that the abstention now of the PP will have to pay “deferred”.

The candidate Tamames, who did not develop an alternative program, as Vice President Díaz later reproached him, does not like anything, especially “the Frankenstein Government” with the nationalist and pro-independence parties that question the unity of Spain, the monarchy and the flag. He doesn’t like other things either, but he considers them more accessory. He did not applaud anything Abascal said before nor did he refer to Feijóo. He also did not insult or was absent with Sánchez. He just took notes. He admitted that he had gone to give a presentation, snapped it out, and then conveyed that he wanted to finish and leave.

The second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, gave her reply to Tamames, on Tuesday in Congress.

Photo: LUIS SEVILLANO ARRIBAS

Vice President Yolanda Díaz, however, did not show any rush. He spoke 64 minutes. He alluded to several articles of the Constitution to highlight that the coalition of Sánchez and all his ministers (he cited many by name and powers) has turned to “widening” rights collected and relegated there, and to claim the relevance of the movements unions, residents, students and feminists of the transition. Díaz displayed all the data and statistics of the social improvements achieved in all areas to emphasize that the Executive does not deserve any censorship or nostalgic glances towards the past. And she ended with a notice to Feijóo’s PP and with an electoral and future promise. The warning was like this: “You can’t get out of the alliance with the extreme right unscathed.” The promoter of the Sumar brand promised “more rights, more left, a country in favor and forward.”