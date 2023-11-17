The Talos Principle 2: the trailer with press quotes is full of enthusiastic reviews

The Talos Principle 2 it’s one of the great games of 2023 and truly deserves the classic trailer with press quotes which reports some of the better reviews received from the game, as well as showing the gameplay again, which never hurts.

The trailer

Developed by Croteam, the same team as Serious Sam, The Talos Principle 2 is also very popular with gamers, considering that 95% of the almost 3,000 reviews received on Steam are positive.

We really liked it too, as we wrote in our review, in which we defined it as the “perfect sequel”, which “expands the original game and thinks about the problems it had to improve as much as possible.” Furthermore, it is a really well written game, full of ingenious puzzles, capable of engaging from start to finish. “Like the first chapter, it leaves no one indifferent, opening up many interesting questions that deserve to be addressed.”

For the rest, we remind you that The Talos Principle 2 is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.