The first chapter of The Talos Principlewhich arrived in 2014, was nothing short of an incredible success for critics: in a somewhat unexpected way, Croteam And Devolver Digital they had baked a puzzle game that defining incredible was an understatement, a game capable of merging within it an excessive quantity of puzzles, of mechanics linked to them, and above all a narrative segment worthy of a standing ovation. Picking things up – more or less – where we left off, The Talos Principle 2 it is the sequel to that first great game, which we analyze today in review.

This title does not change from its predecessor, nor is that its purpose, the more so “evolution”. The Talos Principle 2 is exactly what it should be, which is the Next Level (from a graphic, conceptual, and modern point of view) than what we have already played. So yeah, we’ll check back with first person view an android belonging to the “new humanity”immersed in a world yet to be discovered, which blends puzzles also of researchstudies on knowledgefrom the philosophyand so so much charm in the lore which would put even many AAA titles to shame. Evolution is in a certain sense also one of the basic concepts that you will find yourself talking about within the game, but for that, there will be time.

A possible hypothetical universe

What is a human being? A question that has a more than simple answer, at least until we start the title. Veterans will already know what to expect from here on out, but new players will be faced with a true universe of questions and partial answers which will enchant them.

What has been is what can teach us, but also what can be repeated. Charm and fear merge, teachings are weapons or possibilities, right and wrong intersect in a braid in which the ethicist himself will have doubts about himself. A new birth, a city to build, a goal to achieve, apparently solved mysteries that multiply like Hydra heads, names from Greek mythology, androids who have an identity, personal specialties, tastes, and… some love cats.

However, if we had to mention the strongest and clearest message that the developers and writers of the game wanted to give, it is to do understand the errors of early humanity, so as not to repeat them. This same message was what he had pushed Alexandra Drennanthe scientist who had started the project, to create the new humanity while preserving its characteristics, albeit not the organic ones.

The birth of the thousandth

In a context that we have voluntarily described in a confusing way (but which will be much clearer to you if you play the first one The Talos Principle), we’ll be the thousandth new human who awakened to New Jerusalemthe individual who finally marks, after millennia, the achievement of “finish line” that the founder Athenathe first, he had predetermined.

It won’t be long after our birth before a very particular apparition will upset the celebrations. Without going into details, with a search team made up of 4 other people (yes, because them They ARE human), we will venture on an exploratory expedition up a particular island, following the signs of the apparition. Our role will be special, and not just because we will be1K“: on this island we will explore and solve puzzles in full The Talos Principle style, activating lasers that will allow us to activate and enter inside a “Megastructure” with biblical dimensions.

Without continuing too much further, on the story, on the philosophy, on the discoveries we will make, and above all on the incredible characterization of the characters, we just tell you that the adventure created by Croteam is a mix of ingenuity, beauty and entertainmentwith a perfect pace to say the least which will hardly bore you if you are accustomed to the genre.

Reasoning and curiosity

According to Alexandra Drennan, the reasoning and curiosity are the two fundamental characteristics that distinguish humans, and the puzzles to which we will be subjected were born, in Talos 1, precisely to try these traits.

During some sections of the game we will have the possibility to visit New Jerusalemtalking to people, and finding out all the information from the museum or exhibitions Inside The Talos Principle 2, during our research, we will visit 13 locations, three for each cardinal point, plus the area dedicated to the Megastructure. These locations are divided into 4 biomes different, and in each area we will have our work cut out for us. The “map” is simple and structured: they will be present in every area 8 main puzzles to solve, 2 lost puzzles (which can still count towards reaching 8 to advance in the story), a golden enigma it’s a laboratory lost. There are also other things to do, more or less optional, such as finding “sparks” scattered around the map that will function as help in the main puzzles, solving some riddles from statues of Prometheus, Pandora and the Sphinx and acquire some Stars (a collectible with a very specific purpose), but also learn a lot about history and lore through holograms scattered across the regions, audio messages, documents… in short, there’s a lot of stuff.

Let’s not forget the personal relationships, essential and very important, given that during our expedition we will get to know our 4 companions (and not only) better and better, all very different from each other, with different ideas, abilities and passions. Possible empathize with androids? Hell, yes.

Thinking in oblique ways

In the Talos Principle 2 we will find ourselves solving puzzles of all types, which as we advance will teach us, add and even change the elements present. From colored lasers to be connected via special devices, color inverters, jammers to deactivate doors, teleporters, doubling, antigravity… and much more. THE types of puzzles that we will meet are so manyall created with extreme care and ingenuitythe result of technical work – especially in level design – of incredible quality. If you find yourself in difficulty, see the ones already mentioned Sparks they will be able to come back to help you, the one who will lose out will be “only” your dignity as a player. The puzzles are obviously integrated with a certain sense into the plot, as well as being the subject of various discussions between the characters.

There is no precise order to carry out the puzzles, also because from a certain point onwards the areas will be unlocked 3 by 3, and within each one we will be able to behave as we prefer.

The areas are in fact open, and we can also start from the last puzzle in order of difficulty (at our own risk), or even dedicate ourselves to secondary activities before even advancing to the next area. No fear, you will be able to return to the various areas whenever we want.

At a glance and at a glance

On PlayStation 5on a technical level the work done by Croteam is decidedly excellent, but with some small reservations. Despite by force of circumstances a graphic level some details of the world are not exactly photorealistic, the glance is always splendid, and the features of the androids are always very refined. Splendid also the way also aesthetically they were characterizednot only in colors, but also in voices…and in profile picture.

The only defects from the point of view of framerate we find them when the capsule moves between one area and another, and on other sporadic occasions. As for the bugs there are only a couple of minor ones, but also one that appears sometimes when we talk to our expedition companions, which turns the screen gray and forces us to reload the game.

The masterpiece, however, is made by the audio sector: if the effects are of a “basic” level by current standards, the dubbing original in English and above all the soundtrack they deserve applause. The interpretations are extremely realistic, the emotions all shine through, and the tracks composed of Damjan Mravunac they are nothing short of perfect in their beauty and melancholy (Damjan is also present in the game with a small Easter egg, in New Jerusalem ed.).

One of the biggest limitations for gamers, or for most of them, is the lack of the Italian language within the title, also for the written parts, which are really quite a lot (there are also some text adventures at certain points in the game!).