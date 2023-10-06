Anticipating the start of the Steam Next Fest, Devolver Digital and Croteam have released the demo of the PC version Of The Talos Principle 2now available for free to all players.
If you are interested, you can download the trial version from Steam at this address. For the moment, a demo does not appear to be planned for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of The Talos Principle 2.
According to the details provided, the trial version will allow players to test themselves with some puzzles present in the initial stages of the adventure, as a warm-up for a section set about halfway through the game and which therefore offers more complicated puzzles. Please note that it will not be possible in any way to transfer the progress made into the full game.
We remind you that The Talos Principle 2 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series November 2 at the price of 29.99 euros. However, those who purchase the game before launch will be able to benefit from a 10% discount, thus lowering the price to 26.99 euros.
It is a first-person puzzle game that explores philosophical themes that offers a large number of puzzles to solve. If you want to know more, we refer you to our preview of The Talos Principle 2.
#Talos #Principle #demo #Steam