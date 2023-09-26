The movie is also an excellent opportunity to see some new footage gameplay of this highly anticipated sequel. The first The Talos Principle was a first-person puzzle game with profound philosophical implications. The expectations for the sequel are really different.

Devolver Digital released a new trailer Of The Talos Principle 2 to announce the release date game official: November 2, 2023. Croteam’s game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series It will cost €28.99.

Great expectations

The video amazes by showing a particularly fascinating setting, with monumental architecture and a greater variety of places and situations compared to the original.

“The more you discover, the more you will be confronted with questions about the nature of the cosmos and the purpose of civilization,” reads the official description of the video, which continues: “the broken promises of a better future, the fear of repeating the mistakes of mankind, faith in reason or the renunciation of humanity.”

In short, The Talos Principle 2 wants to be an intriguing experience. We’ll see if the developers of the Serious Sam series have managed to pull it off again.