An article dedicated to has appeared on the PlayStation Blog The Talos Principle 2written by Jonas Kyratzes, screenwriter of Croteam at work on the game, which reveals new details on this highly anticipated game, also showing some new images.

The Talos Principle 2 was presented at the recent PlayStation Showcase, even though the development of the game had been known for some time. Let’s see the new images collected in a handy gallery:

First of all, the post reiterates the launch by the end of 2023, even if the date is not revealed release date official. Then the origin of the series is explained: “The Talos Principle was a challenging philosophical puzzler complete with a critically acclaimed storyline … and let’s face it, who would expect that from the creators of an FPS where you have to face gifted chimpanzees of jetpacks with grenade launchers for arms?”

Then it is broadly explained that the game “will immensely expand (and we are not saying it just to say) everything that made the original special. riddles more ingenious to solve, more surreal environments to explore, more secrets to uncover, a deeper story to delve into, and even more important questions to get lost in.”

We also read some details on the story: “The adventure in The Talos Principle 2 begins in an era in which humanity as we know it has long been extinct, but our culture continues to live in a world inhabited by robots made our image. You will go on a mission to investigate a mysterious megastructure and, in the process, you will face questions about the nature of the cosmos, the conflict between faith and reason, and the fear of repeating the same mistakes of humanity.”

The screenwriter then explained that “The Talos Principle 2 certainly does not hold back when it comes to giving depth to its plot. It wants to make you think … but not only to its epic story. There are, of course, also puzzles to solve, with various difficulty levels to satisfy every player.The sequel is based on the design of the 3D puzzles first-person perspective of the original game, including using refractors to direct beams of light and creating copies of ourselves to flip switches and get around obstacles.”

Will there be news to the formula of the original? Absolutely yes: “But these well-established puzzles are also joined by new game modes, including gravity manipulation and mind transference, but we will let you discover the intricacies of these peculiar mechanics for yourself. The Talos Principle 2 will seem familiar and new at the same time. You can finish the game without solving all the puzzles, but those who want to shine especially can try to complete all of them. Just be careful of the golden puzzles, because they will strain your brains.

The Talos Principle 2 represents a huge step forward for the series, particularly in world design. These are the biggest, weirdest, and coolest environments Croteam has ever created, and they take full advantage of the latest graphics technologies. You will visit several new locations, including a city on the verge of a paradigm shift and the diverse landscapes of an island that holds the keys to the future.

If your brain is overheating and you need a break from puzzles, you will find hidden secrets and a whole forgotten story in the vast and eerie game world. You will also be directly involved in the complex development of its characters, making decisions that can lead to multiple endings. The story of The Talos Principle 2 is itself a puzzle to solve, and players who are dedicated to uncovering its deep, dark secrets will find their curiosity rewarded.”

Before leaving you, we remind you that The Talos Principle 2 will be released by the end of 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.