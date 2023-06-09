During Devolver Direct the first was shown gameplay videos Of The Talos Principle 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Croteam’s philosophical puzzle game. The movie is very short, but shows different moments of the game, with the revival of some mechanics of the previous chapter.

Let’s see it:

We read the official description for all the details:

You are born into a world where humans have died out, but human culture lives on in a city of robot. You find yourself in the middle of an indecipherable adventure which also includes a megastructure that holds enormous powers.

The more you discover, the more you find yourself grappling with questions about the nature of the cosmos and the purpose of civilization. The breaking of the promise of a better tomorrow, the fear of repeating the mistakes of humanity, the belief in reason or the renunciation of humanity in toto… The choices you make and where you decide to take sides determine the course of events.

A new generation of puzzles

Solve a wide range of riddles with various difficulty levels, including ingenious meta puzzles and really difficult Gold puzzles. Finish the game without solving all the puzzles or go in search of the most complete mastery. A number of new abilities, including gravity manipulation and thought transmission, combine with familiar Talos Principle mechanics, creating a new yet familiar experience.

A philosophical odyssey

Take the next step in the story of The Talos Principle with a challenging, interactive and character-driven story, with different endings written by veterans Jonas Kyratzes (The Eternal Cylinder, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos) and Tom Jubert (The Swapper, Subnautica), which was joined by Verena Kyratzes (The Hand of Merlin, Serious Sam 4).

Take on a new world

Explore over a dozen all-new environments ranging from a city on the brink of a paradigm shift, to the diverse landscapes of a mysterious island that holds the keys to the future. Take a break from puzzles to uncover buried secrets and snippets of forgotten history.

The melodies of creation

Immerse yourself in the rich and bittersweet world of The Talos Principle thanks to the wonderful score by master composer Damjan Mravunac (Serious Sam, The Talos Principle), featuring the participation of Chris Christodoulou (Risk of Rain 1 and 2).