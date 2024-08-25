Do you like puzzle games and are looking for a high quality game at a reasonable price? Then you should take advantage of the Amazon promotion for the physical collector’s edition The Talos Principle 2: Devolver Deluxe for PS5which also includes a 112-page artbook in addition to the game on disc and a collector’s box. The discount is 35% off the lowest recent price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
The lowest recent price is €39.99, while the current price is the best to date. In addition, this is the first real discount since it is available, so it is an opportunity not to be missed. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What is The Talos Principle 2
We are talking about a first or third person puzzle game set on a large island divided into biomes and regions. Each area has a series of “room” puzzles (think Portal, for example) to complete, using various futuristic contraptions to reflect light, clone ourselves, open energy gates and more.
All of this is supported by a much more direct plot and explicit compared to the first chapter, while not leaving aside the philosophical and social insights typical of the previous game. This edition, as mentioned, also includes a collector’s box and a high-quality artbook.
#Talos #Principle #Devolver #Deluxe #lowest #price #Amazon #unique #contents
Leave a Reply