Devolver Digital announced in its latest financial report that The Talos Principle 2 and Wizard With a Gun they totaled good sales and they currently enjoy an excellent momentum, which could allow the two stocks to stand out in the long term.
As you may remember, The Talos Principle 2 was a success and on Steam, the best of 2023 for Devolver Digital, which had to face a difficult first semester but it seems to have recovered in the second part of the year that has just ended.
The publisher's budget is approximately 42 million dollars of net liquidity as of December 31, 2023, which include the approximately 22 million spent on the acquisition of System Era last November: a good balance, but changes at the top have been confirmed.
Douglas Morin's farewell
Douglas Morin has stepped down from his role as CEO of Devolver Digital, giving way starting today to Harry Miller, executive chairman and majority shareholder of the company. Douglas joined the company in 2020, while the appointment as CEO took place in 2021.
As for his successor, let's talk about one of the founders of Devolver Digital in 2009, committed for the last fifteen years to defining and building the publisher's activities to bring it to the point where it is today.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors and all of Devolver's employees, I would like to thank Douglas for his significant commitment and accomplishments over the past four years,” said Miller.
“Douglas' energy, leadership and determination were instrumental to our IPO and infrastructure building program as a publicly traded company, culminating in the exciting acquisition of System Era.”
“I am thrilled at the opportunity to return to the role of CEO. It is an incredible pleasure and honor to continue working with the amazing and talented team at Devolver, building a strong pipeline of fun and creativity, and of course, executing on our strategy of long-term growth.”
