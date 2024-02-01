Devolver Digital announced in its latest financial report that The Talos Principle 2 and Wizard With a Gun they totaled good sales and they currently enjoy an excellent momentum, which could allow the two stocks to stand out in the long term.

As you may remember, The Talos Principle 2 was a success and on Steam, the best of 2023 for Devolver Digital, which had to face a difficult first semester but it seems to have recovered in the second part of the year that has just ended.

The publisher's budget is approximately 42 million dollars of net liquidity as of December 31, 2023, which include the approximately 22 million spent on the acquisition of System Era last November: a good balance, but changes at the top have been confirmed.