The cost is not exactly affordable: 250 million dollars. And it is certainly not recommended for those who suffer from vertigo. It is the tallest apartment in the world overlooking Central Park, in New York, in the Park Tower which, with its 472 meters in height, far exceeds the Empire State Building. The apartment for sale is an architectural jewel located on the 129, 130 and 131 floors comprising 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 3 studios and kitchens as well as a 360-degree panoramic view of the Big Apple. An incredible glimpse, so wide that you can see the curvature of the Earth.



