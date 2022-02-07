The talks between Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have ended. They lasted a little over five hours. RIA News.

The heads of state began a one-on-one conversation and continued the conversation over a working lunch. The leaders are preparing for a joint press conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the agency.

Negotiations of politicians in the Kremlin began on February 7, on Monday. Before the meeting, the French President said that he was optimistic about the upcoming dialogue. In addition, Macron added that he “does not believe in spontaneous miracles.” During the meeting, the French leader noted the importance of the Ukrainian issue for the whole of Europe and hoped that he would be able to discuss it during the negotiations.