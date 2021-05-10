Between 5,000 and 6,000 Secondary students visit the University of Murcia each year before joining it. This is a collaborative activity between the Vice-Rectorships for Students and Communication that represents, in the vast majority of cases, the first attendance at the center for these students, who can thus know first-hand what their center, their faculty, will be like. its facilities, laboratories, libraries, etc.

There are more than 100,000 students who have gone through these informative talks since they began, back in the late 90s, carrying in their hands at that time a ‘University Passport’ made in 1998 by the Communication Service, which could be stamped by the different dependencies through which they were passing. All this activity has ended up coming together in the ‘Umusecundaria’ program.

From the classroom to the virtual



In 2020, the pandemic prevented face-to-face visits from being carried out on all dates, so the SIU has prepared a virtual version on the university’s website in which, thanks to 360º videos and photos, maps of location and relevant information, future university students can know in the most complete and real way possible the center where they will study and practice. Last year, the virtual visit website received more than 40,000 visits during the first week it was available.

The virtual visit website had more than 40,000 queries in 2020 in the first week it was available



“What we wanted to achieve with the virtual visits is that for anyone who accessed them, it would be the closest thing to visiting the University of Murcia in person,” says Pilar Nicolás, head of the SIU. A small summary has been included for each grade, its duration, the cut-off mark, what kind of things are learned, the outputs they have …, there is even a calculator so that they can know the price of their tuition.

As Pilar Nicolás explains, before there was a global reception in the social center or sports facilities, then walking to the corresponding faculty. In the few hours that the visit lasted, what they could see was a small part of the Espinardo or La Merced campus. Now, on the other hand, they can visit all the faculties, all the dependencies, the facilities they want and use the time they deem necessary. They have the possibility of entering different studies and knowing each faculty, each degree, all the information they may need, something that was impossible to do when it was done in person.

“The advantage is that now the student body, depending on the degree they want to study, can enter the corresponding page, as well as access the faculty and see what is being studied,” says Pilar Nicolás.

Videoconferences in institutes



In a complementary way, the SIU is in charge of organizing talks in secondary schools for second year high school students, and given the impossibility of doing them in person, this course, as a novelty, has offered them entirely ‘online’. It is about adapting to the digital world due to the pandemic, a scenario that had always been face-to-face.

This course, 140 online talks were given to IES, mostly from the Murcia region, although some from Alicante, Albacete and Almería are also included, as usual. They are one-hour talks that have been held between February and May by SIU staff through videoconference. You can access the recording of the talks at the address: https://tv.um.es/canal?serie=25316

The series contains 12 videos, in which they talk (as in the talks that have been given ‘online’) about the offer of undergraduate degrees at the UMU, the University entrance test, the admission process and where to go if you need more information, which is, obviously, the SIU.

Once the Ebau tests have been carried out (in its two calls), a virtual day of informative reinforcement will be held again on the pre-registration process at the university in which it is expected to have the collaboration of the faculties.