She has to go offline. She can’t go on like this. Aryana doesn’t trust anyone anymore. She isolates herself from everyone. Months of systematic and obsessive online stalking are taking their toll. She knows that it regularly happens to women with Afghan roots who express their opinions in Europe. The Taliban’s ideology also extends here. “Before you know it, they have you in their grasp.”
Ard Schouten
Latest update:
09:14
