Over the decades, the name Afghanistan has been associated with the cultivation of opium poppy, as this war-torn country is the largest producer of this raw drug, which is mainly used in the production of strong pain-relieving drugs, as well as being used in the manufacture of heroin.

Figures issued by the United Nations indicate that the area of ​​land planted with drug production plants in Afghanistan reached 224,000 hectares in 2020, which means that it increased by 37 percent compared to 2019.

Afghanistan produced an estimated 85% of the world’s opium in 2020, according to the latest United Nations figures, and in 2018, the United Nations estimated that the opium economy represented up to 11% of Afghanistan’s GDP.

The United States and NATO forces have tried to limit poppy cultivation for two decades in Afghanistan by paying farmers to grow alternative crops such as wheat or saffron, but experts say the Taliban have thwarted their attempts, taking control of key poppy growing regions and making hundreds of millions of dollars from the trade.

Unfulfilled promises

Commenting on this, Amid Shoukry, Senior Adviser for Foreign Policy and Energy Security at the Center for “Gulf States Analytics” (based in Washington), Amid Shoukry, said that between 2015 and 2020, about 83% of all opium produced in the world was planted in Afghanistan, and this means that the monopoly of The production of opium in the world is in the hands of Afghanistan and now in the hands of the Taliban.

Shoukry added, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “After seizing power, the Taliban worked to show that they had changed compared to the past. In the days following the Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan capital, Kabul, the movement’s spokesmen made a variety of promises, noting that if It has not changed itself, there is at least a “promise of change” but to say the least that the record of Taliban promises is not very good.

“Over the past 20 years, a significant portion of the group’s income has come from cultivation and transit of opium. This is not the first time that the Taliban has promised to stop opium or, to be precise, to advertise opium cultivation,” he noted.

He explained, “The Taliban were at the height of their power in the year 2000 and ruled almost all of Afghanistan. At that time, the group fulfilled its promise to ban poppy cultivation and destroy its fields to attract the attention of the world, especially Western governments but the cultivation of opium did not stop, but rather increased, even when the democratic government of Afghanistan in power from 2001 to 2021. Data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime shows that opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan has tripled from about 74,000 hectares in 2002 to 224,000 hectares in 2020.”