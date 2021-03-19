In the framework of the conference on Afghanistan held in Moscow, the Taliban urged the United States to withdraw its soldiers from the country, following what was signed in the pact last September in Doha. Although, such agreement was ratified with Donald Trump and today, already as president, Joe Biden sees its fulfillment “hard”. Which, in the eyes of the Taliban group, would cancel the agreement with Washington. In the middle, Russia, China and Pakistan, as well as the United States, also urged the Taliban and the government to redouble their efforts to advance the intra-Afghan peace process.

The solution to the conflict that fills Afghanistan with violence and death passes through two parallel peace agreements. On the one hand, the one signed between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgent group; and on the other, the one signed in September in Doha between the United States and that same group.

In the latter it was agreed that the American nation should withdraw its troops from the country on May 1 of this year 2021. However, on May 17, President Joe Biden stated that it will be “hard” to fulfill what was promised by his predecessor, the former President Donald Trump.

For that reason this Friday, March 19, Mohammad Naim Wardak, representative of the political office of the Taliban group in Qatar, urged to the withdrawal of US troops on Afghan soil, jeopardizing the cancellation of the agreement if Washington does not fulfill its promise.

“We insist that the Doha agreement be implemented. If they do not, then we will again have certain problems, which would de facto annul the agreement reached in Doha,” he said from Moscow, a day after the multinational conference promoted by Russia. “If (the troops) don’t leave by the end of April, there will be a violation of the agreement on their part, not ours,” Wardak added.

Members of the Taliban delegation: Former West Herat Governor Khairullah Khairkhwa, negotiating team member Suhail Shaheen, and Taliban political bureau spokesman Mohammad Naeem attend a joint press conference in Moscow, Russia on 19 March 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko / Pool via REUTERS © Alexander Zemlianichenko / Pool via REUTERS

Asked if there will be a reaction in case of breach of the agreement, Wardak responded that if there is a violation on this, “of course there will be a reaction. But we hope that this does not happen, that they withdraw, “in order to focus” on a peaceful resolution “of the conflict between the Taliban and the Afghan Executive.

According to The New York Times newspaper, there are currently 2,500 US troops left in Iraq and 1,000 more members of the special forces. When Trump signed the agreement, there were 10,000 troops left in the country, out of the 100,000 that came to be in 2011.

A second dialogue intrafgano

“We call on the members of the intra-Afghan negotiations to initiate without delay the debate on the fundamental questions of the resolution of the conflict, including the foundations of the future peaceful and stable State of Afghanistan”, the joint statement of Russia, China, the United States said. and Pakistan, the countries that were part of that conference in Moscow.

This group also urged the parties to the conflict to form a roadmap for the creation of “an inclusive government” and the achievement of a “permanent and comprehensive” cessation of hostilities. Although, for the moment, the talks between the Government and the Taliban, which began in Doha in September, remain stalled. While on Afghan soil the violence continues to bleed the country.

US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, left, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the top political leader of the Taliban group, sign a peace agreement between Taliban and US officials in Doha, Qatar, on February 29, 2020. © Hussein Sayed / AP

However, these dialogues seek to end the conflict that began in 2001, after the US invasion that dislodged the Taliban from power. So far, only the rules and procedures for these negotiations have been agreed.

Sergei Lavrov, head of Russian diplomacy, pointed out this March 18 that “at the negotiating table it is important to show flexibility, make concessions and avoid setting conditions that are inadmissible from the beginning.” The next meeting of this group will take place in April, in Turkey.

By then, the actions of the actors involved could have tipped the balance in either direction: either peace or the maintenance of an eternal conflict.

With EFE