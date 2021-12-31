she says podcastIn the podcast She says AD columnist Debby Gerritsen puts her teeth into the news of the past week. What stood out? She talks about this with a permanent panel of female experts. Listen to a new episode of every Friday She says .











It is August 2021. After twenty years of war, the US had barely pulled its heels out of Afghanistan before the Taliban took power again. “I think you can safely say that the fall of Kabul and the takeover by the Taliban the biggest disaster has been for women’s rights in the past year”, says UN Women director Marije Cornelissen in a new episode of She says, the podcast.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Subscribe to the podcast She Says

Every week also via Spotify and iTunes to listen.



Despite the Taliban’s promise that things are going differently now, nothing points in that direction. Less than a day after the fall of Kabul, all images of women were removed from the streets and women were obliged to wear headscarves. Thousands of Afghan girls and women have now been banned from secondary schools and universities and sports have been banned because it is ‘inappropriate and unnecessary’. Careers also cease to exist because women have to stay at home ‘for their own safety’ and women are no longer allowed to travel alone.

Slowly but surely, Afghan girls and women are pushed back behind the front door, hidden behind veils and erased from the streets. If the Taliban continue to enforce rules at this rate, it won’t be long before women disappear from the public radar. But what will happen to these girls and women when the world won’t see them anymore? When the protests die down and another one hot topic is what we are all concerned about?



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

“Unlike twenty years ago, a new generation of Afghan women is now more highly educated. They are more assertive and combative”, says Marije Cornelissen. “These women are currently on the frontline of the protests. As an international community, we must ensure that these women receive support.” And that is sorely needed, because after more than four months of Taliban rule, the situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated enormously. “Not only because of the increasingly strict rules, but there is now also a famine. Humanitarian aid is urgently needed.” Listen in.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.