The Taliban have been in Oslo (Norway) since Sunday to try to unlock funds frozen abroad since they came to power and gain international recognition. A delegation led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will meet with “Norwegian authorities and representatives of allied countries” over the next 48 hours, according to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry.

The organizers of this summit insisted that “in no way is this a legitimization or recognition of the Taliban”, but “it is time to speak with the ‘de facto’ authorities of the country to prevent the humanitarian situation from worsening”, in the words of the head of Norwegian diplomacy, Anniken Huitfeldt. The situation of women and the need to create an inclusive government that represents all groups in the country are also on the agenda of these talks.

This is the Taliban’s first official trip to Europe. Previously, they sent delegations to Russia, Iran, Pakistan, China, Turkmenistan and Qatar. The latter has also been the territory where they have maintained contact with the United States for years. Five months after the establishment of the Emirate, no country recognizes the Islamist regime and on this trip to Oslo they hope to hold meetings with envoys from the United Kingdom, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy and the United States.

“We are extremely concerned about the serious situation in Afghanistan, where millions of people are facing a huge humanitarian disaster,” said Huitfeldt, who also announced that they will put the situation of women and human rights violations in the Emirate on the table. . The humanitarian crisis is the priority in a country where, according to the UN, 97% of the population will be below the poverty line by 2022.

Since the arrival of the Taliban, high school girls have not had access to education and this week the Islamists arrested two important women activists who had organized protest marches in Kabul.

Norway’s invitation to the Islamists provoked a huge critical reaction on social media, especially from Afghan activists in exile. Afghan analyst Natiq Malikzada considers this trip “a kind of Taliban game that seeks international recognition. In Afghanistan we don’t have great hopes of change because the delegation is made up of the same people who negotiated in Doha and if they didn’t accept the demands then, they won’t either now”.

Oslo once again dresses up as a mediating city for the Afghan conflict. Already between 2005 and 2012 it hosted secret meetings between the Taliban and the United States and paved the way for the process that later took place in Doha and culminated in the US military withdrawal last August.