He The Taliban regime, which has just completed three years in power since its return in August 2021, has just given another twist to its machine of repression against the women and girls of Afghanistan, with a law that, in practice, silences them almost completely: They are forbidden to sing, recite poetry, read aloud and are urged to prevent the sound of their voices from being heard outside their homes. Having removed them from the education and employment system, the regime denies them voice and speech.

Article 13 of the law “for the prevention of vice and the promotion of virtue”, dedicated entirely to the behavior of women and girls, requires them to cover their entire body and hide their face when they are in public, with the excuse – explains Margaux Seigneur, chronicler and reporter of The World and Vanity Fair – not to become a “temptation for men.”

If a woman shows her ankles she can be arrested or even whipped. She is also not allowed to wear high heels.

According to the government’s twisted thinking, the requirement to remain silent is intended to prevent the female voice from becoming an instrument of seduction for men.

Despite having made a commitment to the UN and the international community not to bring back to Afghanistan the repressive norms against women and girls of its first mandate at the end of the 20th century, the Taliban regime has ignored its promises. and promulgated, on August 21, a very strict law of behavior.

Taliban security patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2024. Photo:EFE

“If Allah so wills, this law will be of great help in promoting virtue and eliminating vice,” said Molvi Abdul Ghafar, spokesman for the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, two concepts that are an obsession for the Afghan government, on Thursday.

“The Taliban are almost entirely returning to the rules dictated under the first regime (1996-2001),” says Melissa Cornet, a French human rights researcher based in Kabul since 2018. “Nothing has changed in their extremist ideology,” she adds, which involves the most restrictive reading of the Koran and Sharia, the Islamic code of conduct.

Women may not wear dresses made of fine fabrics, tight or short. They must cover their bodies and faces in front of men – Muslim or not – they are prohibited from wearing makeup or perfume, and they must not look at men to whom they are not related by blood or marriage. nor let them see her. Before the new law, an Afghan woman could travel up to 70 kilometres from her home without being accompanied. Now she can only leave her home escorted by a male member of her family.

They beat us on the breasts and between the legs (…) so that we could not record videos with the injuries and show them to the world.

After the first few months back in power in 2021, the regime began to move away from its commitments to the international community.

The initial crackdown was contested by women, especially young women, who had managed to gain a lot of freedom in the previous years, when the Taliban were a rebel armed force that controlled only a few regions far from the capital, Kabul.

Women’s protest demonstrations were repressed with increasing harshness. Authorities have increased the number of arrests and widespread use of torture, including beatings, kicks and electric shocks to various parts of the body, including the breasts and pubis. “They beat us on the breasts and between the legs (…) so that we could not record videos of our injuries and show them to the world,” said one of the young women in a testimony collected by Amnesty International.

Prohibitions and demands on women in Afghanistan

A woman on the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo:EFE

When the Taliban came back to power, schools and universities had been admitting girls for 20 years. But within a few weeks, the regime cited operational problems relating to uniforms as a reason for preventing girls over 12 from being educated.

As time went by, and especially with a decree at the end of 2022, Afghan girls and young women were simply denied access to education.

Women have also been excluded from the labor market, with the exception of some doctors and nurses who work in city hospitals and rural health centers.“as long as there are not enough men to do the work,” according to the government. In any case, the obligation to travel with a male relative greatly limits women’s possibilities of practicing any profession.

The restriction reduces the visibility and recognition of women in society, relegating them to a secondary role and denying their ability to influence and contribute to the development of the country.

As for clothing, the new law is strict: when women leave their homes they must be covered from head to toe, including their face. Showing even the ankles can be punished by agents of the Ministry of Virtue, with insults, arrests and even whipping.

They cannot wear flared trousers, even if they wear them under the burka, the long, obligatory robe. They cannot wear high heels either, because the authorities believe that clicking heels has the power to seduce men.

No woman can leave her home, let alone board a bus or taxi, without the company of a ‘mahram’, a male relative (her father, brother or husband). They are also not allowed to play sports, and even visiting a beauty salon or hairdresser is prohibited.

Repression also includes personal life

The lives of women are complex in Afghanistan. Photo:Karim Jaafar / AFP

Restrictions extend to life at home. To prevent them from being seen from outside, Women are prohibited from looking out of windows or balconies, and in any case, these windows must have opaque glass so that passers-by cannot see inside. No one in Afghanistan is allowed to take photos or videos of a woman, or to publish images of women.

The UN has described what is happening as ‘gender apartheid’ and Amnesty International has called it ‘crimes against humanity’

As Amnesty International explains in a shocking document, “this restriction diminishes the visibility and recognition of women in society, relegating them to a secondary role and denying their ability to influence and contribute to the development of the country.” All these prohibitions, adds the AI ​​report, “curtail their potential to socialize, grow and develop.”

One of the most serious aspects of this discouraging scenario is that Young women do not even have the right to decide who they marry..

“The number of early and forced marriages has increased dramatically due to the severe economic and humanitarian crisis and the lack of educational and professional prospects for women and girls,” AI said. Many girls as young as 13 or 14 are forced into marriage.

Under pressure from the Taliban regime to increase its influence over all families in the country, and in the face of the urgency to ensure that girls are fed and sheltered, “families force them to marry Taliban men, while the Taliban force women and girls to marry a Taliban man,” the report details. “This has a serious impact on the health and lives of girls and women, who see their autonomy and power of decision-making regarding their bodies and their future diminished…”, Amnesty concludes.

Afghanistan, forgotten by the international community

In the spring of 2021, President Joe Biden announced that he was beginning to withdraw his troops from Afghanistan, an example that was imitated in the following weeks by his Western allies.

This brought to an end an intervention that began almost 20 years earlier to attack Al Qaeda bases, after the terrorist group’s attacks that led to the collapse of the Twin Towers in New York and the destruction of a wing of the Pentagon in Washington, among other tragedies that occurred on September 11, 2001.

With the withdrawal of its troops, Washington made it clear that the geopolitical focus of its new strategy was on the Pacific, with the aim of stopping China’s expansionism.

In June 2022, an earthquake seriously affected Afghanistan and made the situation even more complex. Photo:Jaward Jalali / EFE

Not even the international feminist movement seems to look at that country where women are living in hell.

But the following year, Russia invaded Ukraine, forcing the United States and its friendly governments in Europe to turn their attention to a new hotbed. And last October, Hamas’s ferocious attack on Israel, and the equally ferocious response from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, created a third flashpoint in the Middle East for Washington and its allies.

The withdrawal of Western troops without having managed to consolidate a government with basic democratic forms opened the door to the return of the Taliban, while new sources of concern for the West left Afghanistan very low on the list of priorities.

“This has led the regime in Kabul to ignore its initial commitments to the international community and to apply ruthless repression against girls and women,” a European diplomatic source in Paris told EL TIEMPO this week.

NATO troops belonging to the French army withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021. Photo:Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

“It remains to be seen,” the source added, “whether the news impact that the new and even more repressive regulations are having on the media in the United States and Europe will succeed in moving public opinion and forcing governments to talk about Afghanistan again, but it is not easy: not even the international feminist movement seems to be looking at this country where women are living through hell.”

The UN has already described what is happening to Afghan women as “gender apartheid.” And Amnesty speaks of possible “crimes against humanity.”

For Agnés Callamard, a French expert and rapporteur of the UN Human Rights Council, “the restrictions imposed on women and girls (…) violate their rights and exclude them from participation in society, forcing them to live as second-class citizens.”

Callamard adds that Afghan women have been “silenced and rendered invisible.” Can the Taliban regime continue with this cruel gender repression in the 21st century? Sadly, there is no reason to believe that, despite the impact of these denunciations, Western powers will turn their attention to Afghanistan and the dark nightmare that girls and women live there.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES – Senior Analyst