The leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan under Taliban control, Hibatullah Ajundzada, has published a decree by which opening new windows is prohibited in properties that overlook other homes where there could be women.

“Whoever builds a structure on his property when the neighboring house is at a distance from a street, may not install windows facing the neighbor’s house from which the patio or areas where women can sit or move can be seen.” , says the text, collected by Afghan television Tolo TV.

Regarding existing windows that overlook neighboring properties, it establishes that those that are at least the height of a person must be walled or coveredaccording to the decree.

The text has already been sent to the municipal authorities and all relevant organizations to inspect buildings of various heights to ensure that the conditions are "strictly" met.









The rule seeks to “preserve privacy and protect women from possible harm” in what is a new measure by the Taliban that restricts the visibility of women.

Since regaining power in August 2021, the Taliban They have banned secondary education for womenas well as working outside the home.