The Kabul government and the Taliban have been in talks in Doha for ten days to agree on the terms in which they will begin to negotiate peace while the war continues in Afghanistan. Sources from the Interior Ministry reported to the Tolo channel that more than 500 people have lost their lives in attacks by the insurgency in the last two weeks, including 98 civilians.

“The Taliban have struck in 24 provinces and the highest number of casualties has been recorded in those of Takhar and Nangarhar,” said Interior spokesman Tariq Arian. The rebels rejected these figures, but they too lost dozens of fighters in the clashes, according to the Defense Ministry.

The Doha process is still in a preliminary phase and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani used his speech on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations to call for “a ceasefire to end violence.” The Taliban only respect the cessation of hostilities with international troops, as agreed on February 29. The weapons are no longer aimed at foreign forces because Washington has committed to a withdrawal that will culminate in May 2021, but local security forces remain in the crosshairs of Islamists who are intensifying their operations to have more and more military force. Sunday night was the bloodiest in recent months and 54 soldiers died in combat, according to Interior data, 24 of them in attacks against checkpoints in Uruzgan.

Opportunity for dialogue



The United States special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, deplored from his Twitter account the “clear increase in violence” and asked the opposing parties to reduce their actions to give an opportunity to dialogue in Doha.

The positions in Qatar remain distant and time is in favor of the Taliban, who know that from May they will be the main military force. The political system or women’s rights are two of the points in which both delegations show great differences.

The insurgents are demanding the creation of an “elite religious council” to elect future leaders and political representatives, and reject a possible Constitution like the current one because it was drawn up “with the help of the occupying forces.” The unique approach of the Islamists goes through the return to the emirate that they implanted in the country between 1996 and 2001.