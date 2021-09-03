TE Lawrence, agent of Arab destruction induced by the evil English empire for its purposes of exploitation and domination, described Islamic women as “walking dead.” Islam did not invent the veil but adopted it as an expression of faith, modesty and feminine honor. Paul, the Christian apostle, imposed its ritual obligation as a symbol of man’s authority over woman. And although in the Qur’an man is considered equal because, unlike the misogynistic Christian narrative, he is not the source or the reason for the sin for which Adam and Eve were expelled from paradise, the interdictions that in some Muslim cultures subject it are aberrant and they deny basic human rights. For Islamic fundamentalism, women are prohibited from studying, working outside the home, staying in public without wearing a veil that can go from head to toe, having relationships outside of marriage, using cosmetics, talking or shaking hands with a man, laugh out loud, play sports, be seen by a male doctor, and drive or go out alone. They are slaves, inferior beings who were born to serve and obey the brutal male world.

Twenty years after being defeated, the Taliban hell once again seizes Afghanistan, ceded to its fanatical barbarism by US geopolitics and its destabilizing and oppressive power. The moving poem “I don’t want to open my mouth” by Afghan writer Nadia Anjuman, beaten to death by her husband, has gone viral these days: “I am caged in this corner / full of melancholy and sorrow. / My wings are closed and I can’t fly. / I am an Afghan woman and I must howl ”.

The most recent message from a young Afghan journalist was “Pray for me.” Terrible times when prayer is the only recourse to horror. Even if it’s stuttering, I will.

Fernando Solana Olivares