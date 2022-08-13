Nearly a year after Islamists seized power in Afghanistan following the US withdrawal, the country’s citizens have seen their rights and freedoms rolled back. In a new case of these limitations, this Saturday the Taliban pushed and shot at a demonstration of dozens of women who were protesting in the streets of the capital, Kabul, shouting “Food, work and freedom.”

With a banner reading ‘August 15 is a black day’ (referring to the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul last year), some forty women marched to the Ministry of Education. However, about five minutes after starting the march to demand the right to work and education, a group of combatants, armed with assault rifles, dispersed them by firing bursts into the air.

According to communication agencies, some demonstrators took refuge in nearby stores, until the uniformed men chased them and beat them with rifle butts. “We are trapped in a pharmacy, they have locked us up here,” lamented one of the participants in a video verified by the DPA agency. Several women were injured during the crackdown, according to the NGO Afghan Peace Watch.

The mobilization was called on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Taliban reconquest, on August 15, 2021. Since then, the Islamists have been accused of restricting political freedoms and human rights throughout the country, as well as leading a campaign of oppression and discrimination towards minorities and vulnerable populations. In this sense, they have responded with violence to all the protests led by women, such as the one last May, when they denounced the closure of secondary schools for girls.