The Taliban have condemned the attack carried out on Wednesday in a religious school in the Afghan province of Samangan (north), in which at least 19 people died and whose authorship has been claimed by an unknown anti-Taliban group called the National Liberation Front.

Abdul Kabir, the ‘number two’ of the authorities established by the Taliban after taking power in the country in August 2021, has said that what happened is an “unforgettable crime” and has accused “enemies of Afghanistan and the Islam”. «The enemies of Afghanistan and Islam have revealed their enmity with this attack against students of the Koran and the ‘sunna’ – a collection of sayings and teachings of Muhammad. I guarantee that those responsible for this crime will not go unanswered,” he said through his account on the social network Twitter.

The authorship has been claimed by the National Liberation Front, which has stated that the school was used as a “recruitment center”, according to what SITE Intelligence Group, an organization specialized in monitoring terrorist groups, has collected.

The attack has been condemned by the United States special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, who has said that “it is terrible news.” “There are children among the dead and wounded in an attack on a religious school,” he lamented. “The United States condemns this senseless attack on innocent civilians. All children have the right to go to school without fear, “he said, criticism that has been joined by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The agency recalled through its Twitter account that during the first semester of 2022 “at least 288 children died or were injured, also in attacks on schools and educational centers.” “The true figure is believed to be much higher,” he said.

“Children should never be the target of violence. UNICEF calls on all parties in Afghanistan to do everything possible to always keep children safe. Children need peace and protection to enjoy their childhood, reach their full potential and contribute to a prosperous Afghanistan,” she concluded.