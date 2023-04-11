A local official stated that this step came after complaints from religious scholars and citizens about the mixing of the sexes in such places.

The decision is the latest in a series of restrictions imposed by the Taliban since they took power in August 2021.

The movement had prevented girls from going to school after the sixth grade, and prohibited female enrollment in universities and most jobs.

Women are also prohibited from entering public places such as parks and gyms.

Authorities say the new restrictions are due to mixing of the sexes, or because women “don’t wear headscarves there properly”. The ban applies to outdoor dining only in Herat, as these places are still open to men.

Baz Muhammad Nazir, deputy head of the Directorate for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, denied media reports that all restaurants are banned for families and women, describing them as false.

The Associated Press quoted Nazir as saying that the decision only applies to restaurants with green spaces, such as parks, where men and women can meet.

“After repeated complaints from scholars and citizens, we put in place new restrictions and closed these restaurants,” he added.

For his part, Aziz Rahman Al-Muhajir, head of the Directorate for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, said: “These areas were like parks, but they called them restaurants and there was mixing between men and women. Praise be to God, this matter has now been corrected. Our observers are also conducting inspections.” On all the parks that men and women go to.

Nazir denied reports about banning the sale of DVDs of foreign films, TV shows and music in the state, saying that the owners of these stores advised them not to sell these items because they contradict Islamic values.

Nazir added that shopkeepers who did not heed the advice eventually saw their shops closed.

He also denied local media reports that internet cafes were closed in Herat, but said that game arcades are now off-limits to children due to inappropriate content.