Even the last pocket of resistance, that of the Panshir valley, could fall under the attacks of the Taliban. After the talks between the rebel leader and the fundamentalist regime have failed, the fighting is now starting. This was announced on his social channels by Muhammad Jalal, a Taliban executive, according to which dozens of positions would already be in the hands of the government.

Fighting has been raging in Panjshir Valley since last night. So far, more than a dozen posts have been taken by the government. In the photo, taken this morning, a checkpoint on the top of the mountain appears to have caught fire. pic.twitter.com/yqvC9DYhoX – Muhammad Jalal (@ MJalal700) September 2, 2021

According to reports from Al Jazeera journalist Rob McBride, the Taliban would have stopped the negotiations because the “irrational demands” of the resistance could not be met. Among these would be the request to keep arms and obtain 30% representation in the new government.

The Panshir armed forces, led by Ahmad Massoud, had been reinforced in August by Massoud’s militia, made up of former Afghan Army soldiers and special forces members.

Responses from abroad

In the meantime, there are only signs of closure from the world towards the resistance and Afghan refugees.

The United States, as well as Qatar, are collaborating with the Taliban for the reopening of the Kabul airport, stating that: “In war you must do what you have to do to reduce the risk, not necessarily what you want to do”. US Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley also raised the possibility that in the future the United States will seek to coordinate with the Taliban in Afghanistan to conduct counter-terrorism operations against Isis-K and other terrorist fringes.

Through President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesperson and advisor, the Turkey declares that it is unable to manage a new massive migratory flow from Afghanistan, after having welcomed over 3.5 million refugees from the war in Syria. In an interview in Ankara with UN Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, Kalin stressed the importance for the international community to take responsibility for a peaceful transition of the Afghan government.

A few hours ago, even the Pakistan announced the temporary closure of the Chaman crossing, one of the main border crossings with Afghanistan, to block the influx of refugees into the country. Thousands have crossed it in the last month, thousands more are now confined to the other side. A few hours after the announcement, a person died in the crowd at the crossing, Safi Ullah, a 64-year-old Afghan. “My father and I were trying to cross the border with the rest of our family. I lost my father in the crowd, then we found him dead,” his son told CNN.

The closure, announced by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, does not yet have a precise time frame. The Chaman crossing was of strategic importance for the escape of the Afghans from the conquest of the country, being a direct link between the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan and Spin Boldak, a town in the Afghan province of Kandahar, a stronghold of the Taliban and their spiritual capital.

Same statements come from Tajikistan, which in July promised to take in 100,000 refugees and now declares itself unable to do so without external help. “In this period, international organizations have not provided any practical assistance to create the infrastructure to admit refugees and asylum seekers.”, Said the minister. Already 5 thousand soldiers who had fled the advance of the Taliban have been sent back from Tjikistan to the ‘Afghanistan and about 80 Afghan families are stranded at the border.

Not even the Russia he intends to intervene in the negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan resistance, and says that in the creation of an inclusive transitional government “a special role belongs to our allies in Tajikistan, given that in the Panshir valley, the Afghan Tajiks are negotiating with the central representation of the Taliban “. Serghei Lavrov, head of Russian diplomacy, then added: “I hope that these negotiations will end with a negotiated solution and will not be interrupted, as well as the threats to use force will not be implemented”.

Preparations for the new government

Meanwhile, the Taliban are organizing the ceremony for the announcement of the composition of the new Afghan government, which will take place at the presidential palace in Kabul. This was announced on Twitter by Ahmadullah Muttaki, a member of the Taliban leadership, who specified that “the composition of the new government will be announced there”. The day before, Afghan broadcaster Tolo TV reported that the spiritual leader of the Taliban, Khaybatullah Akhundzada, is expected to take on the role of some sort of Supreme Leader of the new Afghanistan. Under his leadership, the country will be ruled by a president or prime minister.