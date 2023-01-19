Considering that Tales of Symphonia Remastered hits the market next month, Bandai Namco has decided to do something that fans of this game have been waiting for years, and has shared the anime of this title for free. That’s how it is, You can now enjoy this adaptation on YouTube at no additional cost.

the anime of Tales of Symphony is in charge of Ufotable, the same ones that are working on the adaptation of demon slayer, and is made up of three OVA series. Here we see the events of the Sylvarant Arc, the Tethe’alla Arc, and the United World Arc reimagined for this medium. The episode that has been published is the first of the Sylvarant Arc, which originally premiered in 2007 in Japan.

Total, the anime is made up of 11 episodes, all between 30 and 50 minutes. If you already had the opportunity to play Tales of Symphony, then this adaptation will give you the opportunity to spend more time with the characters of the game. For its part, the second chapter of this adaptation is expected to be available on January 25.

Let’s remember that this is not the first time that something like this has happened, since the anime of Tales of the Abyss is now available on the official Bandai Namco channel. We remind you that Tales of Symphonia Remastered It will be available on February 17.. On related topics, an expansion of Tales of Arise could be on the way. Similarly, a remake of Baten Kaitos could be coming to the Switch.

Tales of Symphony it is one of the most loved installments by the public, and some people probably don’t even know that this game has an anime. In this way, this is the perfect way to not only enjoy this production, but also to refresh your memory prior to the release of the remastering.

Via: Bandai Namco.