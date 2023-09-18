He stopped playing in 2016, after discovering he had a serious illness: Italian sport mourns the death of Michele Basso

A very serious loss has hit the world of Italian sport and in particular that of ice hockey. Michele Basso, former champion of this discipline, who in the past had also worn the shirt of the Italian national team, passed away at just 26 years old. The city of Asiago rallied around the pain of the family members, devastated by such a serious tragedy.

The news has arrived in the last few hours premature death by Michele Basso.

His name was linked to the world of sport and in particular to that ofice Hockeya discipline he practiced since he was a child and which also led him to wear the blue shirt of the Italian national team.

He had to abandon his greatest passion in 2016when he discovered he was suffering from one bad disease which forced him, from that point on, to painful and tiring cycles of therapy.

He tried to fight like a lion against evil, as he had always done in his role as a defender in ice rinks across the country, but in the end he had to give up.

He was a player of Asiago Hockey 1935 srl, who upon hearing the news of his passing immediately wanted show closeness to the family:

Asiago Hockey 1935 and HC Asiago Junior 1935 embrace the Basso family following the death of their athlete Michele. After a long and painful illness, even a hockey player like Michele had to give up. Rest in peace.

Condolences for the death of Michele Basso

The young champion left in the greatest torment mother Elenahis father Riccardo, his brother Nicola and his girlfriend Valentina.

Numerous messages of condolence have appeared on social media in recent hours. Among many, the touching one of FISG (Italian Ice Sports Federation):