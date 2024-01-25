The US State Department called Russia's economic leadership very talented

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Russian economic leadership is “very talented.” His words lead RIA News.

O'Brien called Russia's economic leadership very talented during a speech at the American think tank, the German Marshall Fund of the United States. He emphasized that the Russian economy is still successfully resisting the sanctions of Western countries.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union was thinking about easing sanctions against Russia. The Financial Times wrote about this. However, earlier in Europe the anti-Russian sanctions were extended for another six months.