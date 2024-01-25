Thursday, January 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The talent of Russian economists was recognized in the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2024
in World
0
The talent of Russian economists was recognized in the United States

The US State Department called Russia's economic leadership very talented

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Russian economic leadership is “very talented.” His words lead RIA News.

O'Brien called Russia's economic leadership very talented during a speech at the American think tank, the German Marshall Fund of the United States. He emphasized that the Russian economy is still successfully resisting the sanctions of Western countries.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union was thinking about easing sanctions against Russia. The Financial Times wrote about this. However, earlier in Europe the anti-Russian sanctions were extended for another six months.

#talent #Russian #economists #recognized #United #States

See also  Spain borders on the feat in the U-17 Basketball World Cup against the almighty USA (67-79)
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts