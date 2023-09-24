The talent of Mr. Crocodile: plot and cast of the film on Sky Cinema Uno

The Talented Mr. Crocodile is the film broadcast this evening, Sunday 24 September 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a film directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, starring Javier Bardem and Constance Wu. Let’s see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

The film tells the story of the Primm family, who after moving to New York, notice that their son Josh (Winslow Fegley) does not seem enthusiastic about the change. The boy is unable to adapt to his new school or make friends until he comes across Lyle, a crocodile who lives in the attic of his new house. Lyle (original voice of Shawn Mendes and Italian voice of Luigi Strangis) is a rather sociable and playful guy, he likes to sing, eat caviar and listen to great music, but he also helps with the housework.

Josh and the crocodile form an instant friendship, but things get complicated when their neighbor, the evil Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), learns of Lyle’s existence. Although the crocodile tries to show that he is not at all evil, as his appearance might suggest, Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, absolutely do not seem to want to change their minds about the fact that a crocodile can coexist with humans. It will be the job of the Primm family and Lyle’s charismatic owner Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem) to prove that a large singing crocodile with a big personality can be part, albeit unexpectedly, of a family.

The Talented Mr. Crocodile: The Cast

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, Sal Viscuso, Luigi Strangis. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Javier Bardem: Hector P. Valenti

Constance Wu: Mrs. Primm

Winslow Fegley: Josh Primm

Scoot McNairy: Mr. Primm

Brett Gelman: Alistair Grumps

Streaming and TV

