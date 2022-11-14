Eternal reserve, the goalkeeper of 2.03 Noppert in a year and a half in Puglia remedies a handful of appearances and a car stolen and then “bought back by the mafia”. But at 28 he blossoms with Heerenveen. And Van Gaal …
Beer in hand and stadium chants in a bar in the center of Foggia. A 2019 video portrays Andries Noppert as he puts on a show with the Satanelli fans. In Puglia the goalkeeper was there for almost two years, lived as an eternal reserve. Yet, among the 26 squads of the Netherlands for the World Cup in Qatar, his name also appears.
