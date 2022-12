Officially announced last April, the version Playstation VR of the title The Tale of Onogoro is now available for purchase through Playstation Store. The game is offered in the standard and Soundtrack Editionwith the latter including the soundtrack for 22 songs.

The Tale of Onogoro originally debuted on Quest last March, followed by a release Steam VR in September. One edition Playstation VR2 is out on February 22, 2023.

Source: BELOVED KK