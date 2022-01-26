AMATA KKdeveloper of Last Labyrinth currently involved in the development of DRAGON QUEST III HD-2Dannounced a new action adventure for virtual reality: The Tale of Onogoro.

The title, this coming up spring on platforms not yet specified, it will be produced and directed by Hiromichi Takahashiformerly in charge of the development of Last Labyrinth. New information on the game is expected to be released over the next few weeks.

Below you will find the first short teaser of this new and enigmatic production.

The Tale of Onogoro – Teaser Trailer

Source: AMATA KK Street Gematsu