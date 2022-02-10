The developer AMATA KKcurrently working onaction adventure in virtual reality The Tale of Onogoroconfirmed support a Oculus Quest. Below is some information shared by the developer.
The Tale of Onogoro – History
The moment players don their virtual reality helmet, they will find themselves connected to a parallel world, where shrine guardian Haru Kose lives. This world is reminiscent of the Japan of the Taisho era, where, however, in addition to the energy obtained from steam, people exploit a mysterious and ancient power called Ki, with which it is possible to carry out amazing feats.
In this world also live huge creatures called “Kami” who, when they get angry, wreaking havoc everywhere. Priests and priestesses are often sent to shrines to calm the Kami, putting their own lives in danger to protect that of others.
One day news arrives that five Kami have appeared on the sacred flying island of Onogoro. Haru, the high priestess of Daijingu Shrine, is sent to the scene to take care of the matter. However, Masatake Arakida, the man responsible for the appearance of the Kami, attacks Haru and steals some parts of her body. The priestess, locked up in a shrine and chained to a stone, tries to invoke help, dragging the players into her world.
The task of the players will be to help Haru to get back her body and her weapons, so as to calm the Kami, stop Masatake Arakida and solve the mystery of the “Divine Boundaries“.
Personages
- Haru Kose (voiced by Alexis Jassmin Broadhead in English, Yoshino Nanjou in Japanese) – The 223rd High Priestess of Daijingu Shrine. She is a high Shinto priestess and the player’s companion and was imprisoned by Masatake Arakida, who stole parts of her body and her sacred weapon, the Astral Hunting Bow. After her powers are blocked, she throws herself into a desperate attempt to call for help, eventually summoning the player by mistake. Since she is chained to a stone and cannot move freely, the player will have to move the stone for her.
- Player – The virtual reality player. The moment you get ready to start a new VR title, you will be teleported into the world of “The Tale of Onogoro“. The summoning, however, will be incomplete, giving you the features of a ghost: you will not be able to interact with the world, but, for some reason, you will be able to wield the Celestial Weapons.
- Masatake Arakida (voiced by Ray Chase in English, Yugo Sato in Japanese) – A powerful Shinto priest, elder of the Daijingu shrine, and a childhood friend of Haru. He was the one who stole his body parts and her weapon from Haru, and then imprisoned her. Thanks to his talent, he was considered an excellent candidate as the new head of the sanctuary, but one day he suddenly disappeared, taking with him two sacred relics, the mirror of Mafutsu and the sacred sword “Soul Salyer“. She later summoned five Kami on the island of Onogoro. His ambitions remain a mystery.
Finally, the soundtrack will be made by Berens Sound Team in collaboration with the vocalist Yumiko Takahashi.
We report below the new trailer of the game, which, remember, will be available starting from this one spring.
The Tale of Onogoro – Trailer
Japanese version
