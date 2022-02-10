The developer AMATA KKcurrently working onaction adventure in virtual reality The Tale of Onogoroconfirmed support a Oculus Quest. Below is some information shared by the developer.

The Tale of Onogoro – History

The moment players don their virtual reality helmet, they will find themselves connected to a parallel world, where shrine guardian Haru Kose lives. This world is reminiscent of the Japan of the Taisho era, where, however, in addition to the energy obtained from steam, people exploit a mysterious and ancient power called Ki, with which it is possible to carry out amazing feats.

In this world also live huge creatures called “Kami” who, when they get angry, wreaking havoc everywhere. Priests and priestesses are often sent to shrines to calm the Kami, putting their own lives in danger to protect that of others.

One day news arrives that five Kami have appeared on the sacred flying island of Onogoro. Haru, the high priestess of Daijingu Shrine, is sent to the scene to take care of the matter. However, Masatake Arakida, the man responsible for the appearance of the Kami, attacks Haru and steals some parts of her body. The priestess, locked up in a shrine and chained to a stone, tries to invoke help, dragging the players into her world.

The task of the players will be to help Haru to get back her body and her weapons, so as to calm the Kami, stop Masatake Arakida and solve the mystery of the “Divine Boundaries“.

Personages