Talavera will fight for the playoff until the end of this second phase. With the 3-0 that he endorsed this Sunday to Sanse he has the goal average won the Madrilenians (although they are separated by five points, almost insurmountable), tied with Extremadura, ahead of DUX Inter, their rival next Sunday, and pending resolution with Castilla, who will visit El Prado the last day. The only thing that does not make them depend on themselves are the two points that the Catalans take out of them, which they have already faced.

The ceramics got the license to dream thanks to a brilliant per game against Sanse that was put face to face in the equator of the first half. The penalty transformed by Góngora and the expulsion of Juanra paved the way, Adighibe extended the advantage before the break and Rodrigo sentenced after the intermission.

The start of the match was open and the visitors had a double chance to get ahead before the first quarter of an hour was up. Simon crashed a shot into the crossbar and the rejection was coaxed by Fer Ruiz with a Chilean that did not entail major problems for Edu Sousa.

The danger leaned towards the opposite goal, where the goal germinated. In a direct free from Góngora, Manu Miquel put his hand out on the barrier and the referee, with a keen eye, signaled a penalty. Góngora himself was in charge of transforming the maximum penalty. Without time to react, in five minutes Sanse was behind the scoreboard and with one less. Former blue and white Juanra saw a direct red for holding Adighibe to prevent the ceramic striker from heading towards Felipe Ramos’ goal.

Since then, the game was dyed blue and white and those of Víctor Cea had them of all colors. So much does the jug go to the source, to the corner in this case, that in the end it breaks into a goal. Juanma combed a corner kick from Góngora, who else, for Adighibe to push her over the goal line. Striker hunger, which had been saved for a few minutes before, when Ofoli Quaye, providential crossed him to avoid the goal when the local attacker had already surpassed Felipe Ramos.

The pulse of the match lasted the ten minutes it took Rodrigo to make the third when he finished off a pass back from Góngora in the heart of the area. Talavera maintained the initiative for a quarter of an hour more, which took time to finish the carousel of changes and to become aware that the game did not escape them. Sanse did not want to say goodbye without twenty good minutes, testimonials, yes, in which his best chance was an attempt by Arturo from almost the center of the field that remained at the top of the net. The last, however, was Rodrigo, who in the addition was entertained too much in a head-to-head with Felipe Ramos. Sanse must wait to endorse his passport to the playoff and Talavera maintains the dream of reaching it.