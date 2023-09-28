The takeover of the university | The occupiers were surprised when Niinistö walked right into the middle of the crowd: “Straight-backed bet”

Influential seminar guests arrived at the University of Helsinki on Thursday while the occupation of the building was still continuing. Their reactions were varied.

Helsinki university students Aleksi Heino and Leevi Kumpulainen stood in the front row on Thursday when the guests arrived at the seminar organized in the university’s main building.

“Many people were running their fingers next to their heads or pointing their fingers at their heads to encourage them to think. Many also walked by without saying anything”, Heino and Kumpulainen recount the reactions they received.

The duo also surprised the president of the republic Sauli Niinistön for a carefree entry at the beginning of the event.

Helsinki a seminar of the National Defense Course Association was organized in the main building of the university on Thursday, which was attended by several persons in a significant position in society.

The event attracted a lot of attention because, like many other universities, the university’s main building has been occupied by students since last week. With the occupation, the students oppose the government’s cutting measures and the government’s immigration policy.

AM the squatters were still arguing with the university about whether they would be allowed to continue the demonstration despite the seminar. Eventually the university relented and the occupation was allowed to continue.

After five o’clock, the seminar guests arrived at the university with students’ slogans and rhythmic clapping echoing along the corridors.

The main building in the lobby, Kumpulainen and Heino stood in the front row holding a sign with the message: “financial discipline kills”.

The duo, who took part in the occupation of the university for the tenth day, say that they received mixed reactions from the guests of the seminar.

“Perhaps the funniest thing was that one showed us the middle finger directly. It was a pretty direct message,” Kumpulainen laughs.

Disagreement was also shown by urging the students to think again about their demands. Some of the guests also smiled or showed thumbs up. Many took pictures or videos of the occupation.

“Of course, the messages on the signs are pointed and condensed, because there is no time to start a conversation,” says Kumpulainen.

Although the day was exhausting, both were happy that the occupation could continue.

“It was good that we could also keep the banners visible. The guests briefly stepped into the reality where we have been living for the last nine days,” Kumpulainen reflects.

The seminar guests arrived at the university lobby from the side of Aleksanterinkatu, which allowed them to avoid the crowd passing through on holiday.

Niinistö, on the other hand, used the doors on the Senate Square side to pass through the crowd.

“We assumed that the Supo (protection police) people or men dressed in black would come from there to push everyone out of the way of the president, but from there it walked into the crowd.”

“I think it was a straightforward bet. At least he didn’t think he couldn’t join us,” says Heino.

Twosome says that he has been involved in the takeover every day since Tuesday of last week. They have also spent more than half of the nights at the university.

“It has been really amazing to see that so many students are ready to defend their livelihood. Especially when the decisions made by the current government have been against us”, sums up Heino.

“This has brought hope that there is enthusiasm, ability and a wonderful desire to fight for our rights. It’s wonderful to experience joint power”, adds Kumpulainen.