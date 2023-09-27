The takeover of the university | The occupants are still at the University of Helsinki: “The plan is to stay the night, if nothing surprising happens”

There is no end in sight to the takeover of the University of Helsinki. The lobby of the main building has been visited by politicians, artists, as well as those occupying other schools.

“I wanted to to show my support for the occupation and civil disobedience and come to say hello to friends,” says the person sitting in the lobby of the University of Helsinki Sonja Öberg.

HS visited the site on Wednesday to see how the takeover of the University of Helsinki has continued.

The takeover, which started on Tuesday of last week, opposes the government’s cut measures and the government’s immigration policy.

At five o’clock in the afternoon, there was a calm atmosphere in the university hall, there were about ten people.

However, the message in the atmosphere was clear – we are still here. Some of the students were already arranging equipment to spend the night at the university the coming night.

The sign in the lobby of the university's main building welcomes people to the occupation.

Öberg says that he would have joined the occupation earlier if last week had not been the so-called children’s week.

“The child is with me during the week, so the macaroni box took priority. Students also live in different realities, so people participate in the occupation according to their own abilities,” he says.

The family mother studying anthropology is also active in student activities. He has been involved in, among other things, the Helsinki University Student Union (HYY), and the Non-Aligned Left, which is an organization operating within HYY.

By participating in the takeover, Öberg wants to show his support for everyone affected by the government’s cuts.

“I myself have used up the months of study support. Mental health problems have slowed down completion within the target time, so the government’s actions also have an effect through that,” he adds.

The lobby a doctoral researcher in political history is also sitting on the edge Onni Ahvonenand a master’s student in global development Henrik Peiponen.

“I am here to show support and solidarity for the occupation, as well as to oppose miserable policies, cuts and racist immigration policies that make the position of international students difficult,” Ahvonen lists.

Peiponen acknowledges that he completely agrees. He says that he works part-time as a research assistant.

“I raise the student allowance, but it’s not enough to live on, so I have to work to make enough money,” he describes.

In the picture, from left to right, Sonja Öberg, Onni Ahvonen, Henrik Peiponen and Venla Naapuri.

Set says that students have participated in the takeover every day since it began, including on the weekend.

The takeover has also included a program, such as speeches and performers. On Wednesday, for example, the chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson visited by occupation and in the evening a singer-songwriter was scheduled to perform on the spot I took the lute.

There have also been plenty of expressions of support. At the university, researchers and staff have shown solidarity with the occupiers.

On Wednesday, the university’s management also received an address signed by more than a thousand staff members. At Adress, the staff shows their support for the students.

There has also been encouragement on social media and on the street in front of the university.

“Other takeovers, for example Kallio high school and the University of Turku, have visited here. This is a movement bigger than the University of Helsinki,” says Ahvonen.

Ahvonen says that he has been involved in the occupation every day since Tuesday of last week. Peipose has only missed Sunday.

A student studying global studies will also arrive Venla Neighborwho wants to tell Peipose about the equipment for the coming night.

“The plan is to stay the night, if nothing surprising happens. The equipment is still being worked on, but an air mattress, foam mattress, sleeping bag and earplugs can be found. The stone floor shimmers with cold, but we can’t get over it,” Naapuri reports.

So it seems that the takeover is not going to end right away.

“We go one day at a time. Let’s try to be here as long as it takes,” Ahvonen sums up.