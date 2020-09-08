Since Thursday, feminist teams in Mexico Metropolis – or collectives, as they name themselves – have stored beneath management the headquarters of the Nationwide Human Rights Fee (CNDH), within the middle of the capital. The employees can not enter and the teams need to flip the ability right into a shelter for victims of violence.

Yesenia Zamudio, one of many ladies who’s holding the CNDH, summed up in an interview with journalist Carmen Aristegui the exhaustion surrounding the protest: “We’re asking for a life freed from violence. There are such a lot of ladies who’ve skilled violence that we’re fed up. Bored with not being attended, of being handled as beggars. We wish them to see us ”.

As a background for the taking of the fee, there’s sexist violence within the nation. Yearly 1000’s of ladies are killed in Mexico. Final 12 months there have been greater than 3,000. This case has led to a rising mobilization of society, particularly ladies. On March 8, the capital skilled an enormous march. There have been 1000’s of ladies, a mobilization that had not been seen because the marches in protest of the disappearance of the 43 college students from Ayotzinapa in 2014.

The placing photos of the inside confirmed a number of ladies sitting in official workplaces subsequent to graffiti with phrases equivalent to “we neither forgive nor overlook.” On the seizure of the constructing, the protesters discovered beneficiant cuts of meat within the fridge, which they displayed on the balcony of the constructing as a luxurious gesture by the Fee. The establishment responded by claiming that the meat discovered corresponds to the employees’ eating room.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has stated on the topic that he’s towards violence and has criticized the ridicule of the picture of Francisco I. Madero in one of many work discovered. “Those that try this both have no idea the story (…) or are conservatives,” he stated this Monday throughout his standard press convention. “I perceive that there’s a lot of ache (…) however violence isn’t the way in which,” he added.

López Obrador has defended the actions of the top of the CNDH, Rosario Ibarra, of whom he has stated that “she isn’t an educational” and has recalled her historical past of battle through the seek for her lacking brother. The president has assured that ladies is not going to be evicted from the headquarters to “not fall into temptation” and “as a result of we aren’t the identical.” However he defended himself saying that “after we had been within the opposition we by no means acted like this and we confronted very robust issues.”

Zamudio, mom of a murdered younger lady, responded to López Obrador: “It’s ridiculous that I evaluate our battle with the picture of that man (Francisco I. Madero). This isn’t the struggle towards the Porfiriato, it’s a ladies’s struggle for a life freed from violence ”.

One other group of ladies within the CNDH

Along with feminist teams, there’s one other group of ladies on the headquarters of the Fee, family of victims of violence. Certainly one of them is María Icela Valdez, initially from Reynosa, Tamaulipas. Valdez’s son disappeared in Reynosa in 2014. “We’re 10,” the girl explains, “we arrived right here on Thursday to help a colleague from San Luis Potosí, who had come to ask for justice for her murdered son.” Valdez refers to Silvia Castillo.

All of it started final Wednesday, when Silvia Castillo and a colleague from San Luis Potosí, Marcela Alemán, arrived on the workplace of the Commissioner for Human Rights, Rosario Ibarra, to ask for help of their kids’s circumstances. Castillo’s son had been murdered in 2013 and Alemán’s daughter was raped when she was 4 years previous. The 2 met with fee officers, however the conferences, unsuccessful, upset the 2 ladies. They determined to chain themselves within the boardroom as a protest. Alemán even tied himself to a chair in order that they’d take note of him.

Valdez arrived on the CNDH the following day. She and 20 different victims of violence within the nation have held a sit-in since February in entrance of the workplaces of the State Fee for Consideration to Victims (CEAV), additionally in Mexico Metropolis. This 12 months, the Authorities introduced a considerable discount within the CEAV price range. In apply, Valdez explains, this has meant a halt within the justice processes for which they’ve been preventing for years. In her case, the lower implies that family of the disappeared in Tamaulipas can not proceed with the seek for their kids, siblings, and so forth.

Amid the outrage on the lack of care, each moms contacted feminist teams within the capital, which arrived on the CNDH headquarters on Thursday. On the identical time, Alemán y Castillo’s protest spurred the CNDH. On Thursday, a fee official traveled with Alemán and her husband again to San Luis Potosí, promising to assist them examine their daughter’s case and assist them depart the state.

In the meantime, the feminists determined to occupy the headquarters of the fee with Castillo inside. Valdez explains that Castillo was in a really unhealthy temper. As they’re companions of the CEAV sit-in, Valdez and different family of the disappeared got here to the CNDH to help Castillo. That was the identical Thursday.

On Friday, Castillo left the CNDH with the promise of imminent assist from fee officers. Valdez and 9 different folks stayed inside. Since then, their intention is to go away, however Valdez denounces that the CNDH tries to criminalize them – those that got here from the CEAV sit-in – of all the things that has occurred on the establishment’s headquarters: the graffiti, the injury, and so forth. Ana María Maldonado, mom of a younger man who disappeared in Mexico Metropolis in 2010, agrees with Valdez: “We wish the CNDH to demarcate us from all this. We’re not those who take over the services. That is why we do not exit, as a result of we do not need to be criminalized ”.

For its half, the CNDH issued a press release this Monday, wherein it’s open to “dialogue” and “to discover a passable settlement for each events.” The CNDH provides that “they help each Silvia and Marcela, as they’re engaged on the commitments they’ve with the remainder of the group of victims who had been on the CEAV sit-in.”