03/10/2025



Updated at 8:13 p.m.





The Tajo roars in his passage through Toledo as he has rarely done in recent decades. Although over the years we have become accustomed to seeing a meek channel due to the constant derivations of water to the lift from the head, the constant rains of these days are causing the river to fall with an unusual force, dragging a large amount of water that becomes visible in each section of its route. In fact, The water has reached the height of some of the bins and banks of the ecological path And the Azud de Santa Ana, which summer allows to cross the channel from one shore to another without getting wet, has been almost hidden by the sheet of water.

The data registered at five in the afternoon on Monday at the capacity station of the Diamantist’s house indicated that the Tajo flow reached the 230.20 cubic meters per second. A figure that contrasts with 54.57 cubic meters per second that were registered just ten days ago. This increase has led to the Hydrographic Confederation of Tajo (CHT) to decree the orange level, which leads to extreme surveillance.

The orange stage implies unusual flood levels and a dangerous hydrological situation. From the CHT they warn that there is a real danger for all human activities that are developed on the banks of the river, so they recommend activating protection measures for both the population and for the goods exposed to possible damage.

At the edge of the overflow level

The data of the capacity also indicate that the level (meters above sea level) of the Tagus has reached 448.66 meters and is expected to continue growing in the next few hours. If the river will reach 448.9 meters of dimension, the red alert would be activated by overflow which warns of generalized overflows of grades and a very dangerous hydrological situation.









In Toledo, after activating the City Council, the Special Civil Protection Plan in the emergency phase, Firefighters, Local Police and Civil Protection are carrying out special surveillance work In those areas where streams can experience flow increases and affect urban areas.

In the Santa Barbara neighborhood, the Arroyo de la Rosa is subject to constant monitoring to avoid overflows that may affect the train station, the Paseo de la Rosa and the environment of the health center. In Azucaica, attention focuses on the Villagómez stream, where the canalization is monitored and cleaning is reinforced to avoid obstructions that can cause water accumulations in streets and homes.

Video.

The Tagus begins to flood the urban areas of the regional capital closest to the channel



h. friar





On the road of the Valleso preventive controls have been established. In the industrial estate, the Ramabujas stream has motivated the reinforcement of drainage systems in the TO-23 and other low areas with the aim of avoiding water rafts that may affect traffic. Finally, in the neighborhoods of Valparaíso, La Legua and Vistahermosa, an active surveillance is maintained on the sausage stream to prevent possible accumulations in its channeled channel.

He also has Reinforced the urban drainage system and the cleaning of imbornals and sinks of the city. If necessary, traffic would be cut in a preventive way in areas with risk of water accumulation, such as the Paseo de la Rosa, Tunnels of the TO-23 or roads near the streams.