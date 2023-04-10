The Taiwanese military spotted 91 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) planes approaching the island on Monday amid the Chinese army’s military exercises in the waters and airspace around the island on April 8-10. This is stated on April 10 on the Twitter page of the Taiwanese defense department.

“By 18.00 (13.00 Moscow time) on April 10, 91 aircraft and 12 ships of the PLA were discovered,” the Taiwanese military noted.

According to them, 54 aircraft crossed the so-called “median line” of the Taiwan Strait and entered the identification zone of Taiwan’s anti-missile defense (Air Defense) systems.

On Monday, for the first time, the aircraft carrier Shandong took part in the PLA exercises. One of the fighters from it also approached the island.

Beijing called its military exercises a warning to pro-Taiwan independence separatist forces, as well as a measure to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He called them complete.

The Taiwan Ministry of Defense stressed that despite the announcement of the exercises over, Taiwan noted that the armed forces of the island do not intend to weaken efforts to strengthen combat readiness and will continue to closely monitor the development of the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

Earlier, on April 6, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington does not seek conflict with Beijing over Taiwan. According to him, the US wants to maintain peace and stability between countries.

In turn, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China will not make concessions on the Taiwan issue. According to him, “anyone who expects China to make concessions on the Taiwan issue is indulging in pipe dreams.”

In March, the socio-economic development plan of the PRC for 2023 was published. In particular, it says that Beijing is determined to continue the resolute struggle against Taiwan’s independence and intends to achieve reunification with the island province.

The conflict between China and Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August 2022. The Chinese side considers Taiwan its own territory, therefore, it considers the visit of the island by officials of other countries as support for the independence of Taiwan.

Following Pelosi’s visit, the PLA began a live-fire exercise off the island.

The island of Taiwan has been governed by an independent administration since 1949, when the Kuomintang party forces led by General Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in the civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China later resumed.