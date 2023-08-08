‘The tailor’, the Turkish series that has been causing a sensation in Netflix, premiered its season 2 on July 28 and in its last chapter it left the door open for a new installment. That is why fans of ‘The tailor’, or known in its original language as ‘Terzi’, have been asking if a third installment of the production directed by Cem Karci and created by Onur Güvenatam will really be released.

In the last chapter of season 2, fans of the Turkish series were left intrigued about what will happen to Peyami, who does not attend an important meeting because she is in Cemre. Meanwhile, Dimitri returns to his house and finds Esvet, who went to visit Mustafa and confront Peyami for not giving him permission to see her father and not fight for the love of her friend. The launch of ‘The Tailor’, season 3, is even more open after the old man fell into the pool and Dimitri jumped in to rescue him.

The Turkish Netflix series 'The Tailor' is based on a true story.

Will ‘The Tailor’ have season 3 on Netflix?

Although it is true that Netflix has not yet confirmed if there will be a third installment of the Turkish series, the end of the second season leaves the way and suggests that it will have a sequel. As in season 1, at the end of season 2 there is a preview of what will happen to the protagonists in the next release.

That is why fans of the Turkish series should be prepared, since at any moment the streaming giant can release the trailer for season 3. At the moment, it is only expected that Netflix can you confirm if there will be ‘The tailor’ season 3sharing more scenes, the release date and the corresponding trailer.

Data sheet of ‘The Tailor’

Original title: “Terzi”

Country: Türkiye

Original language: Turkish

Year: 2023

Creator: Onur Güvenatam

Screenplay: Rana Mamatlioglu, Bekir Baran Sitki

Directed by: Cem Karci

Producer: Onur Guvenatam

Music: Fırat Yükselir

Genre: Drama, Mystery and Suspense

Company: OGM Pictures

Distributor: Netflix

Seasons: 2

Chapters: 15

