It would be necessary to go back to a masterpiece,

‘Apartment’, to find a love story between an elevator operator and one of her passengers. As lonely as the office worker who played Jack Lemmon in the Billy Wilder classic is the protagonist of ‘Salvador’, which takes its title from the name of this

Laconic and methodical tailor, whose ironclad routine is thrown into the air by the arrival of a friendly and dancing elevator operator to the building you work in.

We are in

the convulsive Bogotá of 1985, with the paramilitaries and drug traffickers establishing a decade of terror in the country. Insecurity in the streets and disappearances are the daily bread. On November 6, 1985, Colombia experienced 27 hours of terror with the delirious takeover of the Palace of Justice by the terrorist group M-19, in order to subject the government of Belisario Betancur to a revolutionary trial.

Director César Heredia’s debut feature poses

two stories that do not end up marrying each other well: the intimate entanglement between the two protagonists and the historical chronicle of a country. “My intention is to approach and relate the historical and the personal from the intimate, from a love story, which little by little is intertwined with social and historical events,” argues the director. «I use memory as an axis of reflection, both of personal fears (those that I have lived), as well as those of a society that, like me, finds it difficult to heal; and for that reason, it is easier for him to escape, to prejudice, to violence and to be forgotten ».

A missing cousin of the protagonist breaks the tone of the hitherto delicious awkward and subtle love story, to delve into the political event with capital letters. It is as if one film gave way to another, more pretentious than the one they have embroidered until then

two great actors, Héctor García and Fabiana Medina. The superb reconstruction of the time is accompanied by a nostalgic soundtrack based on boleros.