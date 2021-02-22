Who said that in times of trouble it was better not to move? In the heat of the pandemic wave, Tim Brown, the owner of a Victorian house, has raised his mansion, built in 1882, and has replanted it just six blocks away. It had been a long time since such a show had been seen in San Francisco. It’s not every day that a 139-year-old chabolo is seen parading over a convoy. Except this Sunday, when the miracle took place.

In a truck that traveled at the prudent speed of one kilometer per hour to travel 800 meters, the mansion, formerly located at number 807 Franklin Street, made a brief tour of San Francisco, to the amazement of the neighbors. It could have been moved board to board but it was done in full. In fast years when hospitals are built in the blink of an eye, Tim Brown was in a hurry and 330,000 euros in his pocket, which is what the whole shed cost.

The transfer required expertise from the driver and was not without difficulties. A good number of workers, cranes and other types of heavy machinery participated in the operation. They were minutes in which he held his breath until he reached 635 Fulton Street, where the house now sinks its foundations.

As the mass moved, it was necessary to sawing branches, removing traffic signs, and stopping cars for hours. The collateral casualties were a few wrecked parking meters. Phil Joy, a man experienced in this type of beast move, was the one who took all the bureaucracy. As he explained to the ‘San Francisco Chronicle’, he had to collect up to 15 permits to be able to go out with the house in tow. But that was not the worst. The road was downhill, especially in its first section, which was a great danger.

And all this mess, to tell of what. The explanation is simple. ANDAn eight-story apartment building will be built on the site where the house was located. The motorhome will find a seat next to an old funeral home.

The house was designed by the German architect Wildrich Winterhalter, and sold in 2013 for $ 2.6 million.