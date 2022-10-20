





Recently, I spoke about the unsustainable fiscal situation befalling Brazil. However, even after the bet we all had, that there would be a second round of elections dividing the country literally in half, none of the two candidates presented a proposal for an economic plan explaining how they are going to deal with the fiscal situation, which is the great tether of the short- and medium-term economic growth. To put this in context, in 2023, the primary deficit will certainly exceed 2% of GDP, and could reach the astonishing figure of R$440 billion, or 4.5% of product.

I insist on this point because it is an existential theme and one that should be central in debates on economic policy in the coming years, and the public, more than ever, should be concerned about the matter, since the stability of purchasing power, the growth , the unemployment rate and especially the Selic rate and the trajectory of the public debt, which currently represents around 78% of GDP, depend on how the government, re-elected or elected, will address public spending.

To finance all this expenditure, and much of which is done inefficiently, only in 2022, assuming an average Selic rate of 11% in the 12 months from January to December, debt service expenses, that is, interest payments , will reach US$ 100 billion. This amount is equivalent to more than BRL 500 billion, or 6% of GDP, which is 67% higher than the health and education budgets combined. This demands a question about government priorities!

Neither Bolsonaro nor Lula have told us how they are going to deal with this situation, which is unsustainable, and the country urgently needs an answer so that voters can consciously vote on October 30th, because the short-term future depends on it. However, both candidates attack the spending ceiling as if this institutional tie was something harmful to the nation and responsible for the lack of public investments, which reached a historic low in 2022 at 2% of GDP.

However, as we can see, there is a “trade off” between the government’s priorities manifested in benefits with promised campaign expenditures, and not budgeted, of more than R$ 400 billion, plus benefits in tax waivers that exceed R$ 440 billion , and a public debt of BRL 6 trillion that requires annual interest payments of more than BRL 500 billion. On the other side of the equation, we have the necessary investments in underserved areas such as infrastructure, education and health. Together, these expenditures, not budgeted and added to tax waivers, represent R$ 1.3 trillion, or 14% of GDP.

These fantastic and incompressible figures for the average Brazilian promote serious distortions that need to be contained, if not eliminated, through two essential reforms that have been postponed for more than 30 years – Administrative Reform and Tax Reform, in that order.

It should not be surprising that Brazil is one of the countries that collects the most taxes in the world, we are in the 33rd position in the OECD ranking, whose average, among the 30 richest countries, is 33%. Brazil is not one of the richest countries in the world in terms of GDP per capita, and when compared to other emerging and middle-income countries, it is the country with the highest taxes on its population and companies. With regard to corporate tax, Brazil is the one that most taxes companies in the world, which in itself already puts us at a disadvantage in terms of competitiveness, but the lack of competitiveness only starts here.

What is really interesting about all this is the fact that the Brazilian tax system is a kind of onion with several layers of bureaucratic complexity, but in which there are shortcuts for the “friends of power”. As I indicated above, in terms of tax waivers, the country gives up more than BRL 440 billion per year, or almost 5% of GDP, apart from special credit lines and other benefits not accounted for as expenses. Agribusiness and agriculture alone have almost BRL 50 billion in benefits, the Manaus Free Trade Zone, BRL 46 billion, Simples Nacional plus BRL 82 billion and regional development another BRL 11.7 billion, to exemplify some beneficiaries.

The most relevant point about tax waivers is that we don’t know and we don’t make the effort to know what benefits they actually bring to society with employment, income, in addition to some being benefits tailored to certain economic sectors motivated by interests less than than republicans.

Such tax waivers raise some relevant questions such as: if our agribusiness is so competitive around the world and if we have the most productive land in the world, then why subsidies in astronomical amounts like BRL 50 billion? After all, are we competitive because we really use our comparative advantages and have companies that are state-of-the-art in the industry, or why do we spend almost one Renda Brasil per year to “gain” this competitiveness?

The Manaus Free Trade Zone receives 1/3 of the total amount earmarked for the education budget and, on the other hand, houses around 600 companies, 100,000 direct and 400,000 indirect jobs, but it only represents 0.7% of the Brazilian industrial park. In terms of federal tax collection, it generates around R$ 19 billion and moves R$ 158 billion in revenue per year; however, most of its production is transported by road, which is highly inefficient and expensive, and does not make full use of efficient modes such as cabotage or rail as the main means of distribution.

It is in situations like this that I ask myself, does anyone do the math? Is it possible that the benefits earned by the ZFM justify the amounts of tax waivers? Could it be that R$50 billion could not be better used through other more effective development policies for the Amazon region?

Here comes Simple Nacional! Obviously, this tax regime helps thousands of micro and small companies, and this is an important institutional gain, but the other side of the coin reveals that the same tax regime that makes small entrepreneurs viable also suffers from serious abuses by large entrepreneurs who organize their ventures in dozens and even hundreds of small companies to evade the serious tax authorities and that go unnoticed by inspection.

Another point that draws attention is our tax system, which is the most complex in the world, a system that penalizes consumption and does not adequately and progressively tax income, and that discourages entrepreneurs and society as a whole because it generates various distortions, and above all, it negatively impacts the competitiveness of Brazilian industry.

However, instead of carrying out a broad tax reform derived from an administrative reform, through which we will know what society expects to receive from the government and how much it will cost the public coffers, and what will be provided by the private sector and how much it will cost individual pockets, we opted for casuism, for fiscal “puxadinhos” without the necessary analysis in the good Brazilian style of “then we’ll fix it”.

With this improvised model of granting tax advantages, often without revenue counterparts, as in the recent case of fuels and the IPI, we never end up “after fixing” this tangle of distortions, and as a result we have the unsustainable fiscal and tax situations we are in. . At the same time, we continue to grant tax benefits whose real benefits are opaque and impossible to measure.

What is clear is that in Brazil, for the “dog to start wagging its own tail”, we need an objective plan with goals for the solution of the fiscal situation, an unequivocal commitment by the re-elected or elected president to administrative and tax, the downsizing of the State and an accelerated activation of the private sector in the economy without protectionism or paternalism so that the country can finally become competitive and grow.







