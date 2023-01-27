Hugo Morán and Francisca Baraza indicate that the supplies will not need these additional resources for now
The water assigned to the Commonwealth of Canales del Taibilla with the future expansion of the desalination plants will be used for irrigation from the Transfer, as reported yesterday by the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, who inaugurated the XII Iberian Congress of Management and Planning of Water at the University of Murcia. the organ
#Taibilla #transfer #irrigation #future #production #desalinated #water #assigned
Leave a Reply