The digital payment system “Tahseel”, which is a distinct digital payment system and is applied in all government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah, has achieved qualitative leaps at various levels since its implementation and implementation by the Central Finance Department in Sharjah. The system is represented as digital solutions and smart systems that serve decision makers, government agency employees and the public.

The Tahseel system is a comprehensive platform for processing digital financial payments. It provides new and innovative means to pay transaction fees and services to the Government of Sharjah and meet the special needs of the Central Finance Department in Sharjah and its partners from government agencies, which exceed what other platforms provide within the financial sector. The system provides several services for digital payment of transactions through Special channels for payment, including: the electronic payment gateway, the smart application on smart devices, and some transactions through all channels of Sharjah Islamic Bank, in addition to various shipping services through various exchange companies, including Al Ansari Exchange Company.

Sheikh Rashid Al Qasimi, Director of the Central Finance Department in Sharjah, said: “The Tahseel system is considered one of the distinctive titles in the department’s journey full of creativity, excellence and success. Advantages in the optimal use of modern digital payment technologies.

He pointed out that the department is keen to enhance the efficiency of financial procedures in government agencies in accordance with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, by providing a work environment that guarantees success and financial excellence, in addition to achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction by reducing and simplifying Procedures, provision of the latest technologies, applications and programs, constant endeavor to develop the financial system to achieve economic prosperity, exceptional interest in developing infrastructure and ensuring that it keeps pace with the latest technologies.

He pointed out that the department is always keen to provide the best digital payment systems and the best electronic and smart financial systems that facilitate the payment of transaction fees using innovative technologies and in safe, easy and available ways around the clock. Innovation to enhance sustainability, prosperity and customer happiness.

Sharjah Central Finance has succeeded in completing the processes and procedures for linking and integrating between the collection system and the global digital payment wallets “Apple Pay”, “Google Pay” and “Samsung Pay”, in cooperation with Mashreq Bank for e-commerce via the Internet and smart applications, in a step that is considered the first of its kind in the world. The UAE level aims to facilitate payment operations in the completion of government transactions and comes as a continuation of the quality approach that the department follows within the framework of the department’s development strategy that aims to benefit from modern technologies.

The department is keen to provide the latest means of payment through smart channels for the customers of the collection system, which contributes to raising customer satisfaction rates and facilitating them, and reducing burdens on auditors from local government agencies, companies and individuals, enabling them to complete their transactions as quickly as possible, accelerating the pace of digital transformation and strengthening the emirate’s leadership in building an economy Cognitive sustainable.