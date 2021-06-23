The Azud de Ojós, where the Postrasvase canals depart towards Lorca and Almería and towards Campo de Cartagena and Vega Baja. / GUILLERMO CARRIÓN / AGM

The gradual increase in the ecological flow in the Tagus will take a heavy toll on the irrigators of the Diversion, since they face a 73% increase in water prices, which could rise to 170% in drought episodes, according to the Report. of the Segura Basin Plan. There will be irrigated areas and farms unable to