His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the State of Kuwait on the occasion of the 60th National Day that falls on February 25 of each year in a tweet on Twitter in which His Highness said: “We congratulate our people in Kuwait on the 60th National Day. We congratulate the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawwaf Al-Sabah, the glory, stability and prosperity that our beloved country lives. 60 Emirati teachers lit on this occasion..Kuwait’s illuminations will remain a part of our homeland..and the love of their people will remain engraved in our hearts … God protect Kuwait.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated the government and people of Kuwait through his Twitter account. His Highness said, “My sincere congratulations and sincere wishes for my brother Sheikh Nawwaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the brotherly Kuwaiti people on the occasion of today. National, relations between the UAE and Kuwait are historical and deep and are based on solid bonds of brotherhood and love between their peoples..I wish God Almighty to perpetuate Kuwait’s progress and stability under its wise leadership.

The hashtag # Emirates_loves_Kuwait issued the Twitter platform, and citizens and residents of the State of Kuwait shared its joy on the National Day, expressing the strength of the relations between the two countries, and the position of the State of Kuwait in their hearts, and one of the tweeters said: “# The UAE and # Kuwait … a history of love and brotherhood, and close ties The grandchildren inherited it from parents and grandparents, and close relations increased cohesion in difficult times and happy joys. We congratulate the people and leadership of Kuwait, the homeland of the day, the 60th National Day, and we wish them continued prosperity, development and peace. ”Another tweet said:“ On # Kuwait National Day

60 years .. from: pride, glory, loyalty, advancement, renaissance, progress, prosperity, from the UAE to Kuwait .. Congratulations from the heart to the heart.

Tweeters described the relationship of the two countries with sincere and noble brothers, wishing the State of Kuwait the best wishes and congratulations on its National Day: “My sincere congratulations to our brothers in # the State of Kuwait, the leadership and people, on the occasion of # National_The 60th National Day. The best congratulations and wishes to our sweetheart # Kuwait is the homeland of the day, you are proud, prestige, security and safety always ever, and one of them tweeted: “Kuwait is a family and a home, its borders are the heart and its arteries, the soul mingles with all the details as a dream and a beautiful reality on its national day we celebrate the people whose inhabitants live And in a country from which day and light come, every day while you are in glory, glory and pleasure.

And one of the tweets read: “Every year, Kuwait is the country of art, originality and history in goodness and blessing. Every year, the beloved Kuwait, its prince and its people are in safety and security, God willing.”





