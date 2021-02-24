The hashtag (Emirates Innovates) topped the list of the most popular hashtags on the “Twitter” network in the country, coinciding with the start of the UAE Innovation Month, “UAE Innovates 2021”.

Magroden said that the UAE is living in a time full of innovation and scientific excellence, and today it is an inspiration to many countries in the region in this vital field that establishes a better future for generations.

Tweeters praised the directives of the Emirati leadership and its support for initiatives that provide solutions to challenges in innovative ways, and encourage everyone to innovate as it is a sustainable wealth and a basis for the development of peoples and the advancement of countries to the future.

The Innovation Week constitutes an incentive for those with creative ideas, with the state’s continuous endeavors to enhance its capabilities in the field of sustainable development supported by creativity and innovation.

Today, Abu Dhabi Police broadcast the hashtag # Emirates_Innovate on the screens of the emirate’s smart gates, coinciding with the start of the Innovation Week in the country, and the event’s tag reached the list of the most traded on Twitter during the past 24 hours.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

