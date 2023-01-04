Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona forward, will not be able to play this Sunday against Atlético de Madrid at the Metropolitano, after the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) has rejected the appeal presented by the blaugrana club, which asked that the sanction be lifted of three parties of the Pole. Lewandowski was sent off in the last league match before the World Cup against Osasuna and received a three-game ban by the Competition Committee.

Barcelona appealed to the TAD Appeals Committee, alluding that the gesture made by the Pole brushing his nose was directed at Xavi, his coach, and not at the referee, as stated in the minutes. The appeal was rejected but the club did not give up. He went to ordinary justice and the Central Contentious Court of Madrid granted him the precautionary measure, which allowed the Pole to play against Espanyol in the last game of 2022. Espanyol has denounced Barcelona’s improper alignment for including Lewandowski in that match, “An injustice that is based on a hasty resolution and with evident legal deficiencies,” according to the statement issued by the parakeet club.

Before the news broke, Xavi was convinced that Lewandowski would be available for the following games and that is why he confirmed that the striker will rest tonight in the Copa del Rey round of 32 match against Intercity. “It may be good for you to rest. Very important games are coming up and we believe it will be against Atlético”, the Barça coach said on Monday, who will now have to redo his plans knowing that he will not be able to count on Lewandowski on Sunday against Atlético, nor against Getafe at Camp Nou on January 22, nor on the 29th on his visit to Girona. The sanction only affects the League, so the Pole will be able to play the Spanish Super Cup that takes place next week.

